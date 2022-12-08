Talk Radio Talks Humor in Business - Keynote Speaker Jan McInnis

"Why is the power of humor so critical?" "Are there topics too sensitive to approach?" These questions and more were answered this week by keynote speaker, comedian and humor in business expert Jan McInnis, AKA "The Work Lady" on the Frankie Boyer Radio Show. Frankie's show addresses topics from business to health, as she "digs deep" into issues that help her listeners be the best they can be.

From tips on how to use humor in business to why to use humor in business, McInnis shared her insights. "Bombing is a big fear for people who want to use humor in business," McInnis quips, "but remember, you're not trying to be a comedian. You just want to use a little light humor to change the energy in the situation. So, people are usually appreciative of the fact that you're trying to lighten things up, even if the humor isn't comedy club funny."

When it comes to rules for using humor in business, McInnis cautions to use your common sense and stay away from, quote, "sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll . . .and probably politics!"

McInnis also notes that while there are sensitive topics out there, you can usually find some humor in them; you just may not be able to joke ABOUT the topic, but you can joke AROUND the topic. The pandemic wasn't funny, but some of the things around the pandemic, such as gaining weight, making a mask out of your underwear, and watching Netflix shows like the "Tiger King," do lend themselves to humor.

Check out the interview with Jan McInnis here at HERE and check out Frankie's business podcast HERE.

About Jan

Jan McInnis is a noted comedian, keynote speaker, author, and Master of Ceremonies. She has worked with thousands of associations, corporations, and businesses across North America. She was featured in the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and The Washington Post, and is the author of two books, namely "Convention Comedian- Stories and Wisdom from Two Decades of Chicken Dinners and Comedy Clubs" and "Finding the Funny Fast- How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds." McInnis is also an accomplished comedy writer who has written for many people, places, and events including the Tonight Show monologue with Jay Leno.