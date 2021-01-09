Takeover of U.S. Capitol Provides Crisis Management Lessons

Saturday, January 9, 2021

The takeover Wednesday of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters provides several crisis management lessons, according to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal.

In a story on Forbes.com where he is a Leadership Strategy contributor, Segal writes, "there are several important crisis management lessons for business leaders when they have to confront crisis situations at their companies or organizations." The lessons include planning for a crisis; preparing for various worst-case scenarios; and communicating effectively, accurately, and frequently with key audiences and stakeholders throughout a crisis.



Segal's article is available at http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2021/01/08/takeover-of-us-capitol-provides-crisis-management-lessons-for-business-leaders/

He is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic.

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations.

