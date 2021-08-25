Wednesday, August 25, 2021

TIME TO CELEBRATE!

24 Years Is Something Special

By Michael J. Herman, Founder and CEO

DATELINE: Los Angeles CA

We can all use some good news.

With Covid-19 devouring headlines, and war and suffering vying for space on the Front Page, good news is in order. After all, with thousands of business slashing jobs and retail stores closing left and right, when a brand survives, grows, and flourishes for 24 consecutive years, it's time to celebrate!

The Motivational Minute Publishing Co, the publisher and syndicator of The Motivational Minute® Syndicated Column today turns 24 years old.

"It's a big deal" insists founder and CEO Michael J. Herman, who has been helming the ship since it launched in 1997. "There was a clear need for daily, inventive, no-nonsense, original, hard-hitting, in-your-face, motivation, inspiration, and Empowerment delivered daily to your mailbox, email box, fax machine, web page, newsletter, bulletin, newspaper, and magazine. I knew that people wanted to be pumped up and get ex cited."

Through its development, The Motivational Minute Publishing Co has define more than just Syndication and successful email marketing, the company has redefined large order book sales, Specialty Marketing, and continued to find new ways to convince the world "You Can Do It!"

Hearing good news once or twice doesn't transform one's consciousness, but when you read positive, life changing messaging every single day for decades, you start to think, "Hey, maybe this guy is onto something?"

The business model took a few years to figure out. No one had sold daily positive content to subscribers and charged a premium. There were some rough roads in the beginning, but once we figured out the algorithm, the rest was smooth sailing.

The company has transcended just publishing and syndication, but now included live entertainment, events, digital content aggregation, and consulting services.

The company has distribution in more than 20 countries worldwide and its content has been translated into 22 languages and dialects.

"It's my hope" offers Herman, "that in the next Quarter Century we'll reach enough of an audience to definitively agree that Earth is a nice place to visit."

Michael J. Herman is the author of 15 books including the forthcoming Side Hustle with Muscle: Stop Putting Your Talents to The Side and Start Your Business NOW!

Herman is also a distinguished Speaker and Motivation Authority..

Reach Michael J. Herman @ Booksonbooks@aol.com or (818) 894-4610