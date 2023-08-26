https://vimeo.com/732175641?share=copy

There are approximately 133 deaths by suicide per day in the United States. This equates to someone taking their own life every 11 minutes. To better understand the causes and how to combat this issue, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention conducted a survey to discover which industries and occupations were at the most risk for suicides.

The results from the most recent study in January 2020 found that the rate of suicides in construction is the second highest in the country, at approximately 5,500 suicides each year. For every 100,000 construction workers, 45.3 will end up committing suicide. This is compared to the national average of 14.2, which means that a person working in construction is 3.5 times more likely to take their own life. For the first time ever, we even have data breaking down this number into trades with roles like ironworkers having a 79 rate, carpenters at 54.7, and construction managers at 45.7. Reas more: https://www.constructconnect.com/blog/suicide-in-construction-awareness-resources-for-prevention#:~:text=For%20every%20100%2C000%20construction%20workers,to%20take%20their%20own%20life.