Suicide and Mental Health Challenges in the Construction Industry
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Thursday, May 22, 2025


Men's Mental Health
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

Suicide, The Secret of My Success https://youtu.be/3D4m33DXtsI

There has been an extensive focus within the construction industry on safety hazards and how their presence can be reduced to safeguard the physical well-being of employees. However, this attention is often not reciprocated for the protection of workers' mental health.

A survey conducted in 2020 revealed that 83% of construction workers had struggled with mental health issues. As Adrienne Selko reported in EHS Today, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "construction occupations have the highest rate of suicide, as well as the highest number of suicides across all occupational groups.

Over 5,000 people working in construction die by suicide each year. That's five times more than the annual number of jobsite fatalities." These statistics represent astounding critical problems in the construction industry that need to be resolved.

Read More: https://www.nationalacademies.org/news/2024/05/suicide-and-mental-health-challenges-in-the-construction-industry

#suicideprevention #construction #mentalhealth #constructionindustry
