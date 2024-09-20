Friday, September 20, 2024

In a shocking revelation, America's premier media expert and best-selling author, Michael Levine, has disclosed startling poll results showing that nearly 30% of Democrats believe the U.S. would be better off if former President Donald Trump had been killed in a recent assassination attempt.

The survey, conducted by Scott Rasmussen's RMG Research, surveyed 1,000 registered voters and uncovered the alarming fact that nearly 3 in 10 Democrats support the notion that Trump's death would benefit the nation. The results have sent shockwaves through political and media circles, raising questions about the divisive rhetoric that dominates the political landscape.

According to the poll, 37% of respondents suspect government involvement in the recent assassination attempt at Trump's Florida golf course. Many blame anti-Trump rhetoric, media coverage, and high-profile political figures, including Vice President Kamala Harris, for inciting violence against the former president.

In addition to the 28% of Democrats who supported the idea of Trump's assassination, 17% of all respondents shared the same sentiment, revealing deep political fractures across party lines.

"This poll should concern every American," said Michael Levine. "It's not just a reflection of political disagreement, but of the dangerous levels of division that have taken root in our society."

The findings are expected to spark a new wave of national debate about the responsibility of media, political leaders, and public figures in shaping public opinion and encouraging or discouraging violence.