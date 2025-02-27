Stressed, Lonely, and Overcommitted: Predictors of Lawyer Suicide Risk

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Suicide, The Secret of My Success https://youtu.be/3D4m33DXtsI

Suicide is a significant public health concern, and lawyers have been shown to have an elevated risk for contemplating it. In this study, we sought to identify predictors of suicidal ideation in a sample consisting of 1962 randomly selected lawyers. Using logistic regression analysis, we found that high levels of work overcommitment, high levels of perceived stress, loneliness as measured by the UCLA loneliness scale, and being male were all significantly associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation.

