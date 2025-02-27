Speaker
Stressed, Lonely, and Overcommitted: Predictors of Lawyer Suicide Risk
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Thursday, February 27, 2025

 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

Suicide, The Secret of My Success https://youtu.be/3D4m33DXtsI

Suicide is a significant public health concern, and lawyers have been shown to have an elevated risk for contemplating it. In this study, we sought to identify predictors of suicidal ideation in a sample consisting of 1962 randomly selected lawyers. Using logistic regression analysis, we found that high levels of work overcommitment, high levels of perceived stress, loneliness as measured by the UCLA loneliness scale, and being male were all significantly associated with an increased risk of suicidal ideation.

Read More: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9956925/

