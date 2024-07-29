Strategies for Securing the Perfect Keynote Conference Speaker

You know that selecting the right keynote speaker for your conference is crucial for creating an impactful experience for your attendees, but the process of finding the ideal keynote speaker can be overwhelming. If you're already working with a speaker's bureau, great! They'll find you someone good. But if you're doing this on your own, then there are places you can look.

Drawing from over 20 years of experience as a keynote speaker and comedian, Jan McInnis shares some insights into how you can find her (and other) keynote speakers.

1. Explore Beyond the First Page of Google

Many top-tier speaker bureaus and high-fee speakers invest heavily for the first page of Google search results. However, excellent speakers can often be found on the second and third pages. Don't stop your search too soon; keep looking for hidden gems that could be a perfect fit for your event. Lacking SEO skills does NOT = Bad speaker.

2. Review Event Agendas from Similar Organizations

Check out the speaker lineups of past events hosted by organizations similar to yours. Identifying speakers who have previously engaged audiences with similar interests can provide you with reliable options for your conference. Take advantage of the research already conducted by your peers!

3. Get Recommendations from Past Speakers

We know each other and we're usually happy to point you in the right direction for your next speaker. Especially if you want one pretty similar to us!

4. Pay attention to Your Inbox and Mailbox

"I don't want to be in front of an audience that isn't a match for me, so if I'm emailing to a meeting planner, I'm doing it because I've done my research and I feel confident I'll be a great fit," quips McInnis. As long as the email has your correct name, and includes some information about your group that shows the person behind it knows what your group dies, then you might want to pay attention to it. Many speakers do their own marketing BUT they do not just blast out emails in the hopes of getting attention (at least I hope not as that is an awful method). Someone sending an email has probably researched good matches for their keynote

With some fast research, you can find a dynamic, funny and spot-on keynote speaker for your conference without a lot of hassle.

Check out Jan's links and webpage to see if she's a fit for your next event. TheWorkLady.com