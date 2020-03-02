Stop Stock Market Stress - Save Thousands of Dollars All the Time

Author Marilyn Anderson with her Bestselling Book - How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short

Stock Market fluctuations got you stressed? Here's something to keep you happy whether you've got millions or not!

How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short is a breezy, information-packed book that helps people save money while enjoying all kinds of wonderful experiences. The must-have guide tells readers how to SAVE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS every year on entertainment, shopping, fashion, travel, health beauty, home decor and more.

In keeping with the book's money-saving theme, the publisher, Potpourri Books, has lowered the price! Regularly available on Amazon for $19.95 in paperback and $4.99 as an eBook –the price of the Kindle eBook has just been reduced to $2.99. That's a tremendous savings for a book that can SAVE YOU THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS EVERY YEAR.

The book was featured in Forbes and USA Weekly and won an award as the Best Book on Saving Money & Living Well of the Year. It's been the #1 Bestselling Amazon book in three different categories: Budgeting, Consumer Guides, and Personal Finance.

In How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You're a Million Short, author Marilyn Anderson offers all kinds of money-saving tips and useful website links, as well as true-life experiences, illustrating how the she "lives like a millionaire" and how readers can, too.

You'll Find Out How To:

Go to expensive restaurants for ¼ of the usual price

Wear a $2000 dress for $50

Go to $250 per ticket events for free

Get prescription drugs for less than with insurance

See Broadway, Vegas and local shows at super discounts or free

Get hairstyling at expensive salons for free

Find money you didn't know you have

Spend a week at a 4-star resort in Spain for FREE

Plus, tons of other exciting tips to help you save money and have grand experiences at the same time.

It's not unusual to see consumer guides with money-saving tips, but Anderson infuses a humorous sensibility into her book that makes it stand out. There is a ton of valuable information in an entertaining style which adds up to an excellent "how-to" book that's fun to read.

The author is available for interviews and events for financial organizations, women's groups, and other events.