Stay Inspired with Jan McInnis' Weekly Humor Newsletter on LinkedIn

Jan McInnis, keynote speaker, comedian, and humor expert, invites fans and followers to subscribe to her weekly humor newsletter on LinkedIn titled Keynote Chronicles. Billed as "Stand-up Strategies - 2-minute stories connecting comedy techniques with business skills for successful leadership!," every Saturday morning she publishes a story from her comedy career and the lesson that she learned.

Jan's newsletter delivers relatable, humor-filled insights designed to help you find the funny in her situations – and she shows you how you can apply her lessons to your leadership.

Her stories range from bombing to being booed on stage (for her CLEAN humor), driving 50,000 miles a year working comedy clubs, working on cruise ships, fights in the green room, working with famous comedians such as Jon Stewart to getting help from famous people such as Dolly Parton and Oprah, and more.

Her stories are a quick 2 – 3 minute read, and are jammed packed with unique insights into the behind the scenes of comedy and entertainment.

"I believe every experience has a story, and regardless of the profession, you can find a lesson that will apply to you either personally or in business." says Jan. "My weekly newsletter is a way to stay connected with laughter and enjoy a moment of lightness as well each week."

About Jan McInnis

Jan McInnis is a keynote speaker, comedian, comedy writer, and author. She is known for her expertise in using humor to address change and foster resilience. Through her popular keynote, *Finding the Funny in Change*, Jan travels the U.S., helping organizations and individuals see the lighter side of transitions. She also shows business leaders how to use humor in business (no, you don't have to be a comedian).

For more information about Jan and her work, visit www.TheWorkLady.com

