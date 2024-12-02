Stand Up For Great Lakes releases Crossing Ontario Documentary to the Public

TRAVERSE CITY, MI—After a successful film festival run, Stand Up for Great Lakes is releasing their documentary Crossing Ontario. Since setting a goal in 2015 to stand-up paddleboard across all five Great Lakes—and successfully crossing Lakes Michigan, Huron, Superior, and Erie, —Lake Ontario remained the final challenge.

Crossing Ontario follows paddlers Kwin Morris, Jeff Guy, and Joe Lorenz as they battle the smallest of the five Great Lakes. However, sometimes the smallest can prove to be the fiercest. Lake Ontario became one of their most difficult challenges, and this documentary offers an up-close look at the trials the lake presented, along with the personal struggles the paddlers faced during the crossing.

"Finishing all the crossings was bittersweet—it marked the end of an incredible journey that challenged us physically and emotionally," said co-founder of Stand Up For Great Lakes Kwin Morris. "But it's also been deeply rewarding to see the positive impact we've had on the Great Lakes by raising thousands of dollars and spreading awareness about the importance of protecting these waters. These lakes give so much to all of us, and we're proud to have given something back."

"After documenting all of their crossings, except for Lake Michigan, we thought Lake Ontario would be somewhat simple," said filmmaker Corey Adkins. "It was anything but that. Ontario opened up, showed its might, and nearly took them out. Never underestimate any of the Great Lakes—and we all learned that the hard way."

About Jeff Guy: Guy, 37, is a financial advisor with Merrill Lynch. He also enjoys golf, hockey and fishing. He lives in downtown Traverse City, MI.

About Joe Lorenz: Lorenz, 37, is a personal trainer in Traverse City. When he's not helping people achieve their fitness goals, he's up for almost anything involving water, travel, sailing, adventure and fitness.

About Kwin Morris: Morris, 36, was born and raised in northern Michigan, making him a keen waterman, traveler, and adventurer. He is a middle school science teacher in the Elk Rapids School District and the owner of Twin Birch Golf Club.

About Corey Adkins: Adkins, 52, is the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Societies Communication and Content Director. Though he doesn't stand-up paddleboard, he has captured the guys' adventures across 4 of the 5 Great Lakes and 2 rivers, producing a series of 5 documentaries garnering him multiple awards including 2 Emmy's. Adkins lives in McBain with his wonderful wife, Stephanie who also helps produce these stories!

The list of threats to these majestic and vital bodies of water is endless. We're asking others to Stand Up for Great Lakes and provide support and encourage us on this important mission.

