Stakeholder Management Training Course Released

Stakeholder Smarts: Explaining Services, Gathering User Requirements, Managing Expectations, and Communicating Decisions and Outcomes teaches people how to effectively manage relationships with their stakeholders.

This online, instructor-led course is designed for IT professionals and others who must manage stakeholders inside or outside their organizations.

"Too often developers and others who serve clients miss the mark," said Kate Zabriskie, author of the course and founder of Business Training Works. "This program came about after decades of watching people at organizations big and small encounter a handful of similar challenges. The aim of the workshop is to share years of best practices and flatten the learning curve for anyone who is accountable to stakeholders."

During this online session, Participants will discover how to:

Articulate a value proposition.

Use language to their advantage.

Create an intake template and repeatable process for gathering requirements.

Craft a decision tree to explain their reasoning and manage expectations.

Respond to unreasonable demands and schedules.

"Everything we create at Business Training Works is designed to help people do their work better, and this training workshop is no different. If you give us two hours, we'll guide your team through an interactive and engaging program that makes a difference," continued Zabriskie.



See the full program outline: Stakeholder Management Training