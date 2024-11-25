Spread Holiday Cheers, Not Tears: Do’s and Don’ts for Holiday Humor

From: Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert Los Angeles , CA Monday, November 25, 2024



A few tips along with your common sense will make for a fun holiday Video Clip: Click to Watch The holidays are a time for joy, togetherness, and—of course—a good laugh. But not all jokes land in the spirit of celebration, and some can even backfire. Whether you're crafting a social media post, writing a blog, or just making small talk at a party, knowing how to sprinkle humor without spoiling the holiday vibe is key. Humorist and keynote speaker Jan McInnis shares her tips for joking wisely this season with a list of four Do's and Don'ts to keep your jokes festive, funny, and friendly. Do: Find Common Ground in Shared Holiday Moments Embrace funny memories. Nostalgia can be a goldmine for humor—just tread lightly when revisiting the past. For example, McInnis shares a family classic: "My mom once cooked Thanksgiving dinner while having the flu, giving the whole family the flu. We still call it the 'Thanksgiving Day Massacre.'" Relatable yet lighthearted, stories like these hit the sweet spot.

Holiday traffic or Black Friday chaos? Everyone can relate. Sharing these moments connects us through humor. Laugh at quirky traditions. Did you know in Norway, people hide their brooms on Christmas Eve to thwart witches (NOT to avoid housework!)? Celebrating cultural oddities can add a dash of intrigue to your humor.

Did you know in Norway, people hide their brooms on Christmas Eve to thwart witches (NOT to avoid housework!)? Celebrating cultural oddities can add a dash of intrigue to your humor. Use self-deprecating humor. Sharing your own blunders, like assembling toys wrong or setting off the smoke detector, is funny and endearing. McInnis references a meme she recently saw (no author) that says "I've stopped hoping bad things won't happen during the holidays—I just hope they'll make for a great story!" Don't: Cross the Line into Insensitivity Avoid jokes at others' expense. That "crazy uncle" or questionable chef doesn't need to be the butt of your joke. Everyone knows their quirks—there's no need to call them out.

That "crazy uncle" or questionable chef doesn't need to be the butt of your joke. Everyone knows their quirks—there's no need to call them out. Steer clear of critiquing gifts. Even if the sweater screams "regift," someone chose it with care. Show gratitude instead.

Respect beliefs. Humor and religion can be a tricky mix, so play it safe and keep your jokes secular. This holiday season, make laughter a gift that brings people closer, not pushes them apart. With these Do's and Don'ts, you'll be spreading smiles for all the right reasons. "Sure some of these tips are common sense," quips McInnis, "but it's easy to not use your common sense when you get into social situations!" For tips on writing humor, check out Jan's humor writing book: "Finding the Funny Fast: How to Connect with Clients, Coworkers and Crowds" Jan McInnis Keynote Speaker, Comedian, and Master of Ceremonies 800-492-9394


