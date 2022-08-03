Sports Gambling. What a hypocrisy for all Major Sports Leagues.

All professional sports have always had a no gambling policy for players and staff. Now that it is so open, how will they be able to maintain these policies or to stop players from betting on their own games (win or lose).
Multiple NBA sources say Allen Iverson is facing alcohol and gambling issues that have derailed his career and threaten his post-basketball well-being,
Charles Barkley claims gambling problem has cost him $10M
Antoine Walker has a scheduled court in Las Vegas in a case involving an $822,500 gambling debt.
Michael Jordan was spotted at the baccarat pit of an Atlantic City casino in the wee hours of the morning before game two of the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA referee Tim Donaghy is now in recovery for his gambling addiction. "I kept waiting for a Knicks game when Stafford, Bavetta and Kersey were working together. It was like knowing the winning lottery numbers before the drawing!")
Now with all the pro leagues are MAKING $ FROM THE GAMBLING ---- Gambling addiction has exploded I have been getting calls and e mail from young people and mothers and fathers of young people looking for help
Data from National Hot lines show:
58% percent of the people who gamble, bet on sports.
33% of calls came from youth under 25 years of age
12% of calls came from senior citizens
40% of calls came from female gamblers