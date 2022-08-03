From: Arnie Wexler -- Compulsive Gambling Addiction Expert Boynton Beach , FL Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Sports Gambling. What a hypocrisy for all Major Sports Leagues. You can now bet your LIFE AND MONEY without leaving your home The earlier a person starts gambling the greater the risk they will become an addicted gambler 1994 I was on a TV show that Howard Cossell hosted (ABC Sports Beat) The topic was: Does the media encourage the public to gamble? Bobby Knight, Indiana basketball coach , said: "A newspaper who published point spreads should also publish names of services that render to prostitutes. They practically have the same legality in every one of our states and I can't see why one is any better than the other". On the same show, former baseball Commissioner, Bowie Kuhn said :" Anything that encourages gambling on team sports bothers me. We all look hypocritical but than why are we putting up the odds unless we are tying to encourage it." David Stern, NBA Commissioner said: 'We don't want the weeks' grocery money to be bet on the outcome of a particular sporting event." What a change===== On Dec. 11, 2009, commissioner David Stern told SI.com (the website for Sports Illustrated) that legalized gambling on the NBA "May be a huge opportunity" Fast forward to our current expansion of gambling in this country. Major League Sports are now partners with the gaming industry as they have ads and promotions at sporting events, on TV and Radio including billboards in the Stadiums, enticing gamblers of all ages. Some of these fans (even underage) have never gambled on a sporting event before Sports betting is raising millions in tax revenue. But it comes at a steep cost for some gamblers and family members All professional sports have always had a no gambling policy for players and staff. Now that it is so open, how will they be able to maintain these policies or to stop players from betting on their own games (win or lose). Multiple NBA sources say Allen Iverson is facing alcohol and gambling issues that have derailed his career and threaten his post-basketball well-being, Charles Barkley claims gambling problem has cost him $10M Antoine Walker has a scheduled court in Las Vegas in a case involving an $822,500 gambling debt. Michael Jordan was spotted at the baccarat pit of an Atlantic City casino in the wee hours of the morning before game two of the Eastern Conference Finals. NBA referee Tim Donaghy is now in recovery for his gambling addiction. "I kept waiting for a Knicks game when Stafford, Bavetta and Kersey were working together. It was like knowing the winning lottery numbers before the drawing!") Now with all the pro leagues are MAKING $ FROM THE GAMBLING ---- Gambling addiction has exploded I have been getting calls and e mail from young people and mothers and fathers of young people looking for help MY INFO BELOW My helpline 888 last bet And my email aswexler@aol.com And my facebook page Gambling addiction and recovery



Are getting bombed with people looking for help MY PHONE # 954 5015270



Data from National Hot lines show:



58% percent of the people who gamble, bet on sports.



33% of calls came from youth under 25 years of age



12% of calls came from senior citizens



40% of calls came from female gamblers I would like to pose a few questions:



Point spreads in newspapers cause a proliferation of gambling?



People see point spreads in the newspaper and use to place a bet?



• Does the media have any responsibility for the increase in numbers of compulsive gamblers in America?



Get the real scoop -- talk to Arnie Wexler who is one of the nations' leading experts on the subject of compulsive gambling and a recovering compulsive gambler himself, who placed his last bet on April 10, 1968. He has worked with college & professional athletes who had gambling addictions. And has spoken on many college campuses over the years. According to a Harvard study a some years ago, 4.67% of young people have a gambling problem. Its much larger today.



