SpeakerTunity Success Booking System

SpeakerTunity Cities® Success Booking System for Leaders Looking to Book Speaking Engagements Or Guide Their Virtual Assistants

A Turnkey System That Takes the Intimidation Out of Getting Booked

One of the reasons people don't tackle booking themselves for speaking gigs on virtual or in-person, live stages is that they really don't know where to begin, or what to say. They are just intimidated or confused at not knowing how to present themselves!

So SpeakerTunity Cities®, which provides regionalized speaker lead directories for 60 markets in North America, has stepped up to take the fear, indecision, mystification and confusion out of the process.

The company has created the SpeakerTunity Cities® Speaker Success Booking System.

This is the sure-fire, step-by-step system that takes the guesswork out of what to say, when to say it and how to get booked—and re-booked!

Here is what is included:

"SpeakerTunity Cities ® Get-Booked Guide" instructional video.

instructional video. The "SpeakerTunity Cities ® Get-Booked Guide" Writeable PDF to make sure you have everything you need to get booked in the right order and action steps to undertake.

Writeable PDF to make sure you have everything you need to get booked in the right order and action steps to undertake. Two Speaker One-Sheet Templates -- and four samples of speaker-one sheets you can emulate.

-- and four samples of speaker-one sheets you can emulate. The " Make Yourself Irresistibly Relevant to a Booker Strategy Sheet " Writable PDF so you can determine the exact key messages to include in your proposal email to any particular booker.

" Writable PDF so you can determine the exact key messages to include in your proposal email to any particular booker. Two Speaker Proposal Emails templates.

templates. Three sample Follow-Up Phone Scripts.

sample A "Speaker Outreach Tracking Excel Sheet" so you can effectively conduct, time and track your follow-ups.

so you can effectively conduct, time and track your follow-ups. The "Ultimate Speaker Checklist and Video Training" for when you DO get booked to ensure maximum success. This is a 7-page document! It's the most complete checklist available.

"This is EVERYTHING a leader, author, coach, expert or entrepreneur needs to successfully land an endless supply of speaking gigs. One successful engagement covers the cost," says Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®.

And with this $399 all-in-one System, it is easy to even set up a staff member or your virtual assistant to do this work, while you are serving your clients and speaking on stages.

To secure, the SpeakerTunity Cities™ Speaker Success Booking System, go to; www.SpeakerTunity.com/success

