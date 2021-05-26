SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS® Launches

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Subscription Service Provides 40 Podcasts, Radio Shows and Videocasts for Biz Leaders and Coaches Seeking to Reach a B2B Audience; Connect to business owners, solopreneueurs, executives, or people seeking transition into business ownership
SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker and Leader Resource Company, announced today the launch of SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS®.
This first-of-its-kind subscription service provides direct contacts every month for 40 podcasts, radio shows and videocasts that are business-focused. For business leaders and their teams, this ends searching through the vast wilderness of the internet to locate B2B shows that will showcase them to business owners, solopreneueurs, executives, or people seeking transition into business ownership.
SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS® follows on the heels of the company's highly successful 4-year-old service SpeakerTunity Radio Insider™, providing on-air contacts to leaders in the life enhancement industry.
SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS® eliminates the research time to find the radio shows, podcasts and videocasts that focus on:
- business building
- leadership and management skills
- entrepreneurship
- sales and marketing
- personal and business finance
- corporate growth and employee retention
- job skills
- mission-driven and purpose-driven business development
- specific industries
- and more!
SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS® subscribers get complete contact information for the host or producer for each show.
The fee for SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS® is $49/month or 490/year to subscribe (a savings of $98). One client acquired from a show appearance will more than cover the cost.
"One of the most effective marketing strategies that Business Coaches or Business Service/Product Providers can activate is go be interviewed on shows where their core audience is already listening or viewing. SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS® makes it easy for them to quickly and easily zero in on these hosts without any of the research normally required to find them. The faster leaders or coaches gets booked, the more revenue they see," says Lapin.
To subscribe to SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS®, go to: www.speakertunity.com/radio-insider-for-business
To submit a show for SpeakerTunity Radio Insider for BUSINESS®, go to www.speakertunity.com/submissions .
About SpeakerTunity®:
About SpeakerTunity®:
SpeakerTunity® is the Speaker and Leader Resource Company, providing programs, tip sheets and regional directories that get leaders booked for speaking engagements, radio shows, podcasts, virtual summits and virtual networking across North America. SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories® provides up to 1,800 direct speaker leads in each of 60 different markets across the US and CAN—in four categories: business, service, consumer and spiritual meetings, venues and associations. SpeakerTunity® also offers a speaker-one sheet graphic design service and turnkey Success Booking System, along with training programs on how to get booked for any platform. www.SpeakerTunity.com
About Conscious Media Relations:
Conscious Media Relations Radio/Podcast Tours have helped nearly 200 luminaries, leaders, filmmakers and authors grow their businesses, sell more books, create viewership and change more lives by introducing them to up to 9000 radio shows and podcasts, including such clients as Don Miguel Ruiz, Arielle Ford, Dr. Joe Vitale, James Twyman, Chris and Janet Attwood, Maureen St. Germaine, Denise Linn, Hay House and more. www.ConsciousMediaRelations.com