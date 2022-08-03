For Immediate Release

SpeakerTunity® Offers a Directory of 800 Recovery & Addiction Treatment Centers in North America For Speakers and Authors

If Your Mission Is to Make a Difference In The Lives of Those Struggling with Addiction, This Will Open Doors For You to Speak and Inspire

SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker & Leader Resource Company, announced the debut of its Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory, providing 800 contacts for the directors who are responsible for bringing in speakers and authors to inspire, educate and support sobriety, healthy living and positive choices.

This is the first time speakers and authors with an important message and mission that serves people in recovery will have an easy, simple resource to access when sourcing speaking opportunities across North America.

As one of over 60 NICHE speaker lead directories available through SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties® , the Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory provides contact information for treatment center directors, sorted by state or province. Speaking opportunities might be in person or virtual depending on the preference of the center.

"There are so many people who are impassioned to help addicts live soberly because of their own experiences -- or who have a healthy living regimen that aids in the recovery process," said Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®. "And we felt it was the right time to bring these two communities together."

The subscription fee for the entire U.S. and Canada Directory is $395, but regional directories (East, West, MidWest, South or Canada) are available for $195.

Prefer not to reach out yourself? You can retain SpeakerTunity's strategic partner Book for You Virtual Assistants to do the contacting for you.

Visit https://SpeakerTunity.com/treatment for more information or to order your Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory.