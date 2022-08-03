Speaker
SpeakerTunity® Offers a Directory of 800 Recovery & Addiction Treatment Centers in North America For Speakers and Authors
Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations
Westlake Village, CA
Wednesday, August 3, 2022


For Immediate Release

 

If Your Mission Is to Make a Difference In The Lives of Those Struggling with Addiction, This Will Open Doors For You to Speak and Inspire 

 

SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker & Leader Resource Company, announced the debut of its Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory, providing 800 contacts for the directors who are responsible for bringing in speakers and authors to inspire, educate and support sobriety, healthy living and positive choices.

This is the first time speakers and authors with an important message and mission that serves people in recovery will have an easy, simple resource to access when sourcing speaking opportunities across North America.

As one of over 60 NICHE speaker lead directories available through SpeakerTunity Speaker Specialties®, the Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory provides contact information for treatment center directors, sorted by state or province. Speaking opportunities might be in person or virtual depending on the preference of the center.   

"There are so many people who are impassioned to help addicts live soberly because of their own experiences -- or who have a healthy living regimen that aids in the recovery process," said Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®. "And we felt it was the right time to bring these two communities together."

The subscription fee for the entire U.S. and Canada Directory is $395, but regional directories (East, West, MidWest, South or Canada) are available for $195.

Prefer not to reach out yourself? You can retain SpeakerTunity's strategic partner Book for You Virtual Assistants to do the contacting for you.  

Visit https://SpeakerTunity.com/treatment for more information or to order your Recovery and Addiction Treatment Centers Speaker Lead Directory.

About SpeakerTunity®:

SpeakerTunity® is the Speaker and Leader Resource Company, providing programs, tip sheets and regional directories that get leaders booked for speaking engagements, radio shows, podcasts, virtual summits and virtual networking across North America. SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories® provides up to 1,800 direct speaker leads in  each of 60 different markets across the US and CAN—in four categories: business, service, consumer and spiritual meetings, venues and associations. SpeakerTunity® also offers a speaker-one sheet graphic design service and turnkey Success Booking System, along with training programs on how to get booked for any platform. www.SpeakerTunity.com

About Conscious Media Relations:

Conscious Media Relations Radio/Podcast Tours have helped nearly 200 luminaries, leaders, filmmakers and authors grow their businesses, sell more books, create viewership and change more lives by introducing them to up to 9000 radio shows and podcasts, including such clients as Don Miguel Ruiz, Arielle Ford, Dr. Joe Vitale, James Twyman, Chris and Janet Attwood, Maureen St. Germaine, Denise Linn, Hay House and more.  www.ConsciousMediaRelations.com
