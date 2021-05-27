For Immediate Release:

SpeakerTunity® Debuts SpeakerTunity Sheets ®,

Affordable, Easy, Fast, Professionally-Designed

Speaker One-Sheets & Podcast Introduction Sheets --

Created From Your Chosen Template

Select from Templates and Colors, Submit Content to a Form and Get it Back in Days!

Simple 5-Step Process

Right now, it's critical for leaders to stand out in a crowd with everyone trying to get on virtual stages and podcasts…and starting to plan for future live in-person bookings. The competition is fierce!

One way to stand out is to have a professionally-designed Speaker One-Sheet or Podcast Intro Sheet.





But what may be holding you back is the cost, the headache of figuring out what to put in it, finding a designer, and then telling him or her what to do.

The new SpeakerTunity Sheets® can take away all of those headaches.

SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker Resource Company, has created SpeakerTunity Sheets® -- a service that will take your bio, presentation description or media topics, and images-- and give you back a finished professionally-designed product quickly and very affordably—by starting from a template you select.

You follow a simple five-step process that begins with template and color selection, then fill in a form which asks for all of the pertinent information, including biography and graphics, and, finally, hit send. The SpeakerTunity Sheets® designers do the rest.

"By starting from a template and specific self-submitted information, we can give speakers, leaders, experts and authors a shortcut to a great presentation sheet," says Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity™. "It's the perfect hybrid—you get more than a do-it-yourself template because our designers can work with the nuances and personalize it for you—and you limit the investment and turnaround time."

A two-page Speaker One-Sheet is available for $347, a one-page Podcast Introduction Sheet is $299 and there is $100 savings if you select the combination option for both.

Visit www,SpeakerTunitySheets.com for more information.