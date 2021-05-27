Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > SpeakerTunity® Debuts SpeakerTunity Sheets®
Text
SpeakerTunity® Debuts SpeakerTunity Sheets®
From:
Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations
Westlake Village, CA
Thursday, May 27, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:

SpeakerTunity® Debuts SpeakerTunity Sheets®,

Affordable, Easy, Fast, Professionally-Designed

Speaker One-Sheets & Podcast Introduction Sheets --

Created From Your Chosen Template

 

Select from Templates and Colors, Submit Content to a Form and Get it Back in Days!

 

Speaker One-Sheets


Simple 5-Step Process

Right now, it's critical for leaders to stand out in a crowd with everyone trying to get on virtual stages and podcasts…and starting to plan for future live in-person bookings. The competition is fierce!

One way to stand out is to have a professionally-designed Speaker One-Sheet or Podcast Intro Sheet.

But what may be holding you back is the cost, the headache of figuring out what to put in it, finding a designer, and then telling him or her what to do.

The new SpeakerTunity Sheets® can take away all of those headaches.

SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker Resource Company, has created SpeakerTunity Sheets® -- a service that will take your bio, presentation description or media topics, and images-- and give you back a finished professionally-designed product quickly and very affordably—by starting from a template you select.

You follow a simple five-step process that begins with template and color selection, then fill in a form which asks for all of the pertinent information, including biography and graphics, and, finally, hit send. The SpeakerTunity Sheets® designers do the rest.

"By starting from a template and specific self-submitted information, we can give speakers, leaders, experts and authors a shortcut to a great presentation sheet," says Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity™. "It's the perfect hybrid—you get more than a do-it-yourself template because our designers can work with the nuances and personalize it for you—and you limit the investment and turnaround time."

A two-page Speaker One-Sheet is available for $347, a one-page Podcast Introduction Sheet is $299 and there is $100 savings if you select the combination option for both. 

Visit www,SpeakerTunitySheets.com for more information.

About SpeakerTunity®:

SpeakerTunity® is the Speaker and Leader Resource Company, providing programs, tip sheets and regional directories that get leaders booked for speaking engagements, radio shows, podcasts, virtual summits and virtual networking across North America. SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories® provides up to 1,800 direct speaker leads in  each of 60 different markets across the US and CAN—in four categories: business, service, consumer and spiritual meetings, venues and associations. SpeakerTunity® also offers a speaker-one sheet graphic design service and turnkey Success Booking System, along with training programs on how to get booked for any platform. www.SpeakerTunity.com

 

About Conscious Media Relations:

Conscious Media Relations Radio/Podcast Tours have helped nearly 200 luminaries, leaders, filmmakers and authors grow their businesses, sell more books, create viewership and change more lives by introducing them to up to 9000 radio shows and podcasts, including such clients as Don Miguel Ruiz, Arielle Ford, Dr. Joe Vitale, James Twyman, Chris and Janet Attwood, Maureen St. Germaine, Denise Linn, Hay House and more.  www.ConsciousMediaRelations.com
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Jackie Lapin
Title: Founder
Group: Conscious Media Relations & SpeakerTunity.com
Dateline: Westlake Village, CA United States
Direct Phone: 818-707-1473
Main Phone: (818) 707 1473
Jump To Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations Jump To Jackie Lapin -- Conscious Media Relations
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics