SpeakerFest Virtual Summit

The Ultimate Place To Discover Everything You Need To Get Booked On More Stages, Generate More Revenue, And Get New Clients!

40 World Class Speaking and Business-Building Experts Together For Four Days of Practical Advice, Monetization and Elevation for Speakers of All Levels

Get up to speed on stage delivery, enrollment, finding your gigs, getting booked, and building your speaker-drive business from live and virtual platforms

How would you like four days of guidance on building and enhancing your speaking success from 40 world-class experts for the cost of absolutely NOTHING? That's what is on tap for you April 13-16 at SpeakerFest—the virtual super summit for hopeful, emerging and even veteran speakers—leaders looking to flourish and expand using speaking to grow their businesses or ramp up their speaking engagement calendars.

Speakerfest is committed to taking speakers to the next level—from wherever you they at today-- with each of the incredible sessions with superstars that usually charge thousands for an hour of their time.

Speakers include such luminaries as Sam Horn, Suzanne Evans, Marie Diamond, Lisa Sasevich, Bill Walsh, Susie Carder, Michelle Villalobos, Debbie Allen, Tim Gard, Steve Lowell, Elizabeth McCormick, Sunjay Nath, Vincent Phipps and many more…including several Hall of Fame speakers! Just think what these folks can teach you!

Day One is all about your stage presence, delivery, audience connection and enrollment. Day Two is for finding and securing your ideal stages. Day Three covers the strategies for building your speaker business, and Day Four is devoted to spreading and monetizing your message off the platform—books, ecourses, podcasts, summits, digital TV shows, publicity and social communities…All of which feed your speaking business! You can explore each individual topic at www.speakerfest.com

SpeakerFest is hosted by Jackie Lapin, founder of SpeakerTunity®, The Speaker and Leader Resource Company—and an expert at helping leaders get booked on all platforms. And the summit is being produced by 360 Summits, one of the world's largest virtual event companies, whose average attendance is 10,000-60,000 per virtual summit.

If you have a message to deliver or business to grow through speaking, this is a can't miss event. Register for FREE for this watershed event at www.speakerfest.com

Jackie Lapin

818 707 1473

jackie@speakertunity.com