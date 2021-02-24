Songs about the Frustrations of Dealing with Government Bureaucracy and the New Requirements to Identify Yourself

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Have you experienced the frustrations of dealing with a government bureaucracy, when you keep mailing or calling to fix a problem, but you can't reach anyone? Or you face new technology hoops to identify yourself, and you can't figure out what to do?

Two new songs from Gini Graham Scott recorded by the Crystal Image Band express these frustrations in a fun upbeat and humorous way.

One song is Government Mess about the frustrations and expenses of one type of snafu -- when the government makes a mistake and you have to pay money you don't owe. You end up talking to a robot or an answering machine, not a real person; and if you try to protest, you may have to pay even more. So if the government screws up, you can get screwed for real. Possibly a protest could change things if your story hits the news. The link to the recording is https://youtu.be/1ENi175Sw4w

Another song You Gotta Authenticate describes the frustrations of dealing with the new high-tech systems which require you to prove who you are to access a website or online service. The song describes the problems that can come up, when you try to authenticate yourself, can't get through, or can't get the needed app on your phone, so you can't connect. Or sometimes the power goes down. The song ends with the singer wishing he could go back to postal mail. The link to the recording is https://youtu.be/G5dOHoKnlUM

These music videos are produced by Changemakers Productions and MyPromeo (www.mypromeo.com), divisions of Changemakers Publishing, which features books on self-help, memoirs, social issues, and crime. The company has published over 200 books, 50 with traditional publishers, and it helps clients with self-publishing and ghostwriting. Its website is changemakerspublishingandwriting.com.

