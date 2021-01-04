Songs About Election Express Popular Fears about the Outcome: He Lost, He Lost and Others

Three new popular songs express the current fears about the election outcome: "He Lost, He Lost," "What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?", and "They're Playing Political Games." The songs are featured on YouTube on the following Links:

He Lost, He Lost

https://youtu.be/t4aLWWlXvdo

What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?

https://youtu.be/MyW_QUWNSNA

They're Playing Political Games

https://youtu.be/wRp_IufKmKM

"He Lost, He Lost" is about the end of the reign of a politician who tried to be king but lost. As the song goes, it's time to celebrate since he lost, because the people need a caring leader again, not a money and power-hungry leader. So now the power will change hands. Though an ousted leader may try to hold onto power, once his time is up, it's time to change.

"What If a Loser Refuses to Lose?" is a song about what happens if a sore loser refuses to accept a loss and tries to change the rules of the game. The song asks when can a winner really win? It describes how there are various ways to determine a loser in a race, in tennis, and in other sports. So why should politicians be able to drag things out? Once the game is over, no more do-overs should be allowed, because knowing when to quit is part of the game.

Finally, "They're Playing Political Games" is about the way many politicians only have a goal of winning and choose sides based on who's in and who's out and which way the wind is blowing. Politicians do this because they just want votes to stay in power, so they play it safe and smart. And if you want anything done, you just need some cash to make a donation, because that's the basis of the political deal.

The songs are a timely response to the way PresidentTrump has continued to find new ways to challenge the results, including the potential for a violent coup to upend the election on January 6. Links to the song are being sent to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other key political figures.

