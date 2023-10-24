Tuesday, October 24, 2023

SpeakerTunity's "Six-Figure Speaker Spotlight Podcast" Launches;

Interviews with Impactful Thought- Leaders Using Speaking to Fill Their Client Roster

SpeakerTunity®, The Speaker & Leader Resource Company, is launching a new podcast Six-Figure Speaker Spotlight to showcase thought leaders who are already on the path of success and are effectively using speaking as a means to continue or amplify their client attraction and brand impact

Hosted by Kelley O'Hara, SpeakerTunity® Director of Speaker Relations, Six-Figure Speaker Spotlight shines a light on guests' achievements and the way that speaking has contributed to their growth…what they're doing that others can emulate. The podcast is committed to providing inspiration and illumination for others to follow, including tactical know-how on how to accelerate a speaking platform.

In the 30-minute interview Kelley explores the guests' past to understand how they have become the expert they are, and then look at what is working and not working in their business regarding speaking, lead generation, client enrollment, scaling up and more—what's topical on and off stage. In each episode, there will be a few nuggets that will open doors for the show's listeners.

"SpeakerTunity has served more than 1000 clients over the past few years with speaker leads, training programs and other resources, and so we want to continue to embrace and support the thought leaders and coaches who have been the core of our community by sponsoring and hosting Six-Figure Speaker Spotlight," says SpeakerTunity® founder Jackie Lapin.

Host Kelley O'Hara is an expert in helping entrepreneurs, business leaders, coaches, speakers, authors, and messengers connect with their target audience and find more speaking opportunities to grow their business and build their personal brand. In her role as SpeakerTunity® Speaker Relations & Business Development Director, she mentors established and emerging speakers to leverage SpeakerTunity's resources to increase their visibility and reach more stages. Kelley is a highly experienced marketing and business development executive with a background in entrepreneurship, skilled in sponsorship acquisition and high-profile alignment. She partners with strategic companies to integrate SpeakerTunity's products into their communities and creates mutually beneficial partnerships. And she's excited to be taking SpeakerTunity into new frontiers with this empowering podcast.

Listen to or subscribe to Six-Figure Speaker Spotlight at https://podcast.speakertunity.com/podcast-guest-home-page

To be considered for a guest spotlight, apply at https://podcast.speakertunity.com/guest .

Contact:

Kelley O'Hara

podcasthost@speakertunity.com

818 707 1473