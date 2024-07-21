Shift Happens! When You Demystify AI For Your Business Success

James D. Feldman, CSP, CITE, CPIM, CPT, CPC, PCS is an accomplished speaker, author, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is known for his dynamic and engaging speaking style and expertise in leadership development, sales training, and customer service.

Feldman was the first accepted and graduated from the University of Illinois Executive MBA program. Since then, he has earned over a dozen professional certifications. He has taught at several colleges and universities, sharing his knowledge and experience with students interested in leadership, sales, and customer service.

He has spoken to audiences worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. He has worked with a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, helping them to develop their leadership skills and improve their bottom line.

In addition to his work as a speaker and consultant, Feldman is also the author of several books on leadership, sales, and customer service. His most recent book, "Think Inside The Box: Using 3D Thinking for Success in Business and Life," explores the power of 3D thinking to drive innovation and problem-solving.

Feldman has also been recognized for his innovative contributions to the business world. Incentive Magazine named him "One Of The Most Innovative Persons in the 21st Century," alongside other notable individuals such as Michael Dell, Richard Branson, and the founders of Google. He was the first to be awarded the prodigious Platform Certified Speaker designation.

With his extensive experience and expertise, Feldman continues to inspire and educate audiences worldwide. He is a sought-after speaker and consultant passionate about helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential.