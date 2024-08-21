Seven easy uses of AI in your business and one big NO NO

It's fun to get a different perspective on some of your work, even if you have to tweak it a bit!

Jan McInnis, a veteran keynote speaker and comedian with over 25 years of experience, recently took to LinkedIn to express her concerns about the increasing use of AI-generated images in professional branding. McInnis highlighted a troubling trend where businesses and individuals opt for AI-generated "generic" images instead of authentic photographs, which could potentially diminish the person's credibility.

In her post, McInnis shared a recent encounter that sparked her frustration. "I saw a post that had a picture of someone I knew, BUT the picture was NOT the person. It was supposed to be, but it was an AI-generated generic person," she wrote. McInnis emphasized that when the image is meant to represent your business, it is essential to use a genuine picture of yourself or your work. "Generic people make your business generic," she cautioned, pointing out that such practices can lead to misconceptions, especially in the people business fields such as entertainment, keynote speaking, and even accounting. "If you're a comedian, for example, and you put up a generic picture of a comedian on stage, it just looks to me like you've never been on stage."

Despite her concerns about AI-generated imagery, McInnis recognizes the value that AI brings to other aspects of her business. She shared several ways she effectively incorporates AI tools into her professional routine:

- Crafting press releases

- Updating bios and program descriptions

- Enhancing the wording of sentences

- Using AI as a thesaurus

- Proofreading articles

- Researching facts

- Generating ideas for social media posts and articles

McInnis encourages professionals to leverage AI tools to enhance their work but cautions against allowing these tools to strip away the personal touch that makes their brand unique. "AI is a fantastic tool for many things, but authenticity should always come first," she concluded.

For more information on Jan McInnis and her work as a keynote speaker and comedian, visit her website TheWorkLady.com or follow her on LinkedIn.