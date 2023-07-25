Serial Killer Scammed Calif. Justice System Before Killings—For 9-Years Bill Bonin Worked Every Angle & Won Freedom

Los Angeles, CA—One fascinating section of Without Redemption, a detailed biography of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, chronicles the nine years he spent in California mental hospitals and prisons (1969-78). Shortly after returning from a combat tour in Vietnam, as a helicopter tail gunner during the Tet Offensive, Bonin was arrested for a series of assaults around the South Bay area of Los Angeles.

Unlike any other books about Bonin, the co-authors possessed extensive files from Atascadero and Vacaville State Mental Hospitals as well as the California Men's Colony, a medium security state prison. Five years at the first two and four at CMC, with a break in between when Bonin was arrested again, comprise those crucial years when the California justice system failed the citizens.

Currently an Amazon Best Seller in Multiple True Crime Categories,



here is the Updated Without Redemption Book Trailer





On the subject of document access, UK crime journalist and author Paul Cheston wrote this in a book review, "It is based on unprecedented access to probation, medical, psychiatric reports, police statements and court documents, and, as an author and journalist, I know how difficult, nay impossible, it is to gain access to such a treasure trove of detail and insight."

Immediately after his first arrest, in 1969 and facing serious prison time, Bonin began working the system by painting himself as a victim of childhood abuse and the war. This court process is covered extensively along with nearly everything that happened during five years as a patient/inmate in two facilities. Reports from doctors, social workers, psychiatric technicians (which had most exposure to Bonin), administrators, judges, probation officers and nurses track the ups and downs. The circumstances around his ultimate release are fascinating and depressing.

After release, in 1975, Bonin didn't last too long before violating parole and adding additional charges with further assaults. Trial mistakes and California legislative factors serve to compound previous bureaucratic failures and decisions, a situation which gives Bonin a chance to grind every angle and get himself released from CMC prison in late 1978, at least ten years earlier than anticipated. Confidential prison and court documents allowed the authors to fully explain and analyze this tragic turn of events in Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.

A year later the infamous Bill Bonin Freeway Killer ten-month murder spree began!

For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com

Without Redemption is currently a best seller on Amazon in three True Crime categories: Forensics Biographies & Memoirs, Biographies of Serial Killers and Biographies & Memoirs of Criminals. It has sold copies throughout Europe and in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and all over the United States.

Here is Paul Cheston's complete review of Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice.

Unique & Amazing Serial Killer Biography

I would unreservedly recommend 'Without Redemption' as the most profound analysis of a serial killer I have read.

It is based on unprecedented access to probation, medical, psychiatric reports, police statements and court documents, and, as an author and journalist, I know how difficult, nay impossible, it is to gain access to such a treasure trove of detail and insight.

But most importantly it has the unique perspective of Vonda Pelto's own interviews with Bonin and his accomplices and the mass killer's own handwritten diaries.

The authors spare no one in exposing how Bonin was allowed to game the system and names of those professionals and institutions which put their own vested interests ahead of their duty to have him locked up long before he even started his killing spree.

Michael Butler has a light writing style which keeps the pace moving briskly and never loses the balance between explaining why Bonin killed and the devastating impact of this need to kill on the victims and their families.

Without Redemption is currently available on Amazon, Kobo and Google Play and has found interested readers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and throughout Europe.

Below are eight Kindle E-Gift Links.

Here are Eight FREE E-Gift Kindle Links for Without Redemption:

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GSG5F3RWGAQTNFB

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GSJ6XBH5ER86RTV

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GSPHTUDHTYJES3K

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GS7N2A9CRXUF4P5

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GSDUWQSEWPMGGK2

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GS4GPTFUUC4PXF2

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GSMHYET45NQBEF5

https://www.amazon.com/kindle/redeem/?t=GSYLP944SHVG9SS

Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Escaped Justice, Paperback ISBN: 979-8841931249, Hard Cover ISBN: 979-8844477775. For more info go to www.WithoutRedemption.com and purchase copies at Amazon, Google Play or Kobo.

Media Contact: For interviews or to request review copies contact Flotsam PR at 319-504-3788 or flotsampr@pm.me.