Send News Releases Free With Seven Keystrokes

If you can count to seven, you can get media coverage. (We checked.)

Dateline: Washington, D.C. — August 15, 2025

Organization: ExpertClick — Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.

Contact: Mitchell P. Davis

Phone: (202) 333-5000

Email: ExpertClick@Gmail.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Filing a press release shouldn't feel like filing taxes. ExpertClick makes it fast, funny, and (yes) free. Type your news, hit send, and watch it fly farther than your morning coffee.

Accuracy note: It may be slightly more than seven keystrokes. Our lawyers suggested we say "vibes-based math."

How It Works (Speed Run)

1. Paste your release.



2. Click Send.



3. We syndicate like caffeine-fueled ninjas.

Journalists are on deadline. You're on coffee. We meet in the middle.

Top 5 Benefits

Be Seen Where It Matters: In front of journalists, influencers, and decision makers.

Own Your Story: Post in your words—clear, professional, quotable.

Get More Clicks: Search-friendly pages that drive site traffic and trust.

Build Authority: Consistent coverage = credible expert.

Affordable PR: The 'free' kind. Our favorite price point.

Distribution That Actually Goes Places

Your news doesn't sit in a drawer. It travels—fast.

Google News

Lexis.com

ExpertClick Home Page

Your Press Room

International Platform Association Speaker Profile

Topic Search Results

Profile Icon Links

Search-friendly Landing Pages

RadioTour.com (audio/video)

RSS feeds for your socials

SEO Power Press Room

Linked with thousands of expert profiles and releases. More links = better rankings.

"This is a treasure trove of information that many journalists depend on." — Barron's

"A dating service of PR." — PR Week

Named a "Hot Site." — USA Today

Ready in Fewer Keystrokes Than Your Wi-Fi Password

Make your mother proud, impress your cat, and beat deadline.

