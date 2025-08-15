Speaker
Text
Send News Releases Free With Seven Keystrokes
From:
Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com
Washington, DC
Saturday, August 16, 2025

 
News Release

If you can count to seven, you can get media coverage. (We checked.)

Dateline: Washington, D.C. — August 15, 2025
Organization: ExpertClick — Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Contact: Mitchell P. Davis
Phone: (202) 333-5000

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Filing a press release shouldn't feel like filing taxes. ExpertClick makes it fast, funny, and (yes) free. Type your news, hit send, and watch it fly farther than your morning coffee.

Accuracy note: It may be slightly more than seven keystrokes. Our lawyers suggested we say "vibes-based math"

Send It Free ?

Ready in Fewer Keystrokes Than Your Wi-Fi Password

Make your mother proud, impress your cat, and beat deadline.

?? Click Here ??
?? Send News Releases Free
37
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Title: Editor
Group: Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Main Phone: 202-333-5000
Contact Click to Contact
