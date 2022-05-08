Self-empowerment guru Linda Howe discusses the Akashic Records

Want to live your dreams while improving the world? Try the Akashic Records, said self-empowerment guru Linda Howe in an article written by William S. Bike on Medium.com.

In the article, Howe discusses the Akashic Records, "inspired manifesting," tools for navigating our current difficult era, and the books she has written.

See the article at https://billbike.medium.com/want-to-live-your-dreams-while-improving-the-world-try-the-akashic-records-43d73d5b3534

"Akasha" is a Sanskrit term meaning "life force," Bike writes, noting that theosophists, philosophers, and many other people see the Akashic Records as a compendium of events and thoughts from the past and present in the mental plane. If a person can access the Akashic Records, he or she can heal past traumas while better preparing for the future, the article notes.

To prepare to become an Akashic Records expert, Howe studied Religious Science, The Infinite Way, and related teachings by Joel S. Goldsmith; the ancient wisdom teachings of the Tibetan Djwal Khul in writings by Alice Bailey; and the poetry and philosophy of Armenian writer Torkom Saraydarian.

Those studies led Howe to begin working as a spiritual consultant and shamanistic healer from 1986 to 1994.

Wanting others to have a similar experience, Howe was recognized as a qualified trainer by her teacher, Mary Parker of Akashic Records Consultants International, in 1996. After teaching hundreds of students she developed her own Akashic Records curriculum, based on her Pathway Prayer Process to Access the Heart of the Records. She founded the Center for Akashic Studies in Chicago in 2001 and instituted an Akashic Records Teacher Training Program, certifying teachers from Australia, Canada, China and Taiwan, Spain, Turkey, the United States, and the United Kingdom. She also earned a doctorate in spiritual studies, specializing in the Akashic Records and meriting the distinction of designing the curriculum in the Akashic Records for personal growth and transformation.

Howe has written four books, with a fifth book, The Heart of the Akashic Records Revealed, which will be published in June, on the way. The notoriety she gained from her books has garnered speaker invitations from such organizations as Hay House Publishing, the Infinity Foundation, the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health, the Omega Institute for Holistic Studies, the Shift Network, and Sounds True Publishing.

Howe describes the Akashic Records as, "an archive of our souls' past, present, and future possibilities," adding that her work "has been about how to make contact with them in a way that is helpful; to make practical use of this infinite spiritual resource."

Howe noted that study of the Akashic Records is "not a religion and it's not against any religion; it's the underpinning of many religions. There are references to the Akashic Records mentioned in every major religion and there are different scriptural references where it can be found."

Bike is the associate editor of the Gazette Chicago newspaper and the author of the books Streets of the Near West Side, Winning Political Campaigns, Celebrating a Proud Past, and The Forgotten 1970 Chicago Cubs: Go and Glow.