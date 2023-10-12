Second Film on Scams “Con Artists Unveiled” - Special Half-Price Flash Sale; Film Features Scams and Avoiding Them

Here's a flash sale for Con Artists Unveiled running from Thursday, October 12 through Sunday, October 15 and on Thursday, October 26th through Sunday, October 29th on iTunes & Apple TV. The price point will be $6.99 as well. Here's a direct link to the film's page on the iTunes storefront: https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/con-artists-unveiled/id1705974280 And if anyone has AppleTV, they can search the film and pre-order there as well.

The documentary, produced by Changemakers Productions and Dear Skyyler Productions and just released by the distributor Gravitas Ventures, provides a very personal revealing look at the world of scams and their victims. As the film description from the distributor describes it: "Con Artists Unveiled" is a captivating documentary hosted by world-renowned magicians Evan Disney and Dan Sperry, who reveal the world of professional con artists, bringing with them a little pizzazz and expertise from their own field of magic. This documentary features interviews with anonymous professional con artists and their victims, with further insights from psychologists and law enforcement. This is a journey into narcissism, greed, and self-destruction as the con destroys not only victims but also the con artists. "Con Artists Unveiled" serves as a cautionary tale, providing viewers with invaluable advice on protecting themselves from the dark realm of manipulation that lurks behind every credit purchase, every dot com, and every potential person we encounter."

It is the second in a series. The first released last month is Conned: The True Story. which tells the true stories of multiple scams by the victims who were fooled in a book-to-film scam because they believed in their books and in the claims of the scammers who used phony executives from real film studios to make them think they could realize their dreams. But instead, bank accounts were wiped out, lives were all but destroyed. Conned reveals the games the con artists played on them and can play on you in a battle for your trust. So you should be prepared, protect yourself, because they are coming for you.

Both documentaries were inspired by two books on scams by Gini Graham Scott, PhD – The Big Con about the book-to-film scam and I Was Scammed about several dozen scams and how to avoid becoming a victim, both published by Waterside Productions.

And now Gravitas Ventures will be releasing the next film by Changemakers Productions and Dear Skyyler Productions to be announced at the American Film Market in November. It's a timely, world-changing film and you'll be hearing about it very soon.

