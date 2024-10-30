Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Rebellion Cycle

Long before the 1861-1865 conflict was called the Civil War, it was called the War of Rebellion when it was being fought. The attack on Fort Sumter in the harbor of Charleston, South Carolina, was the start of that war on April 12, 1861. The attack on the nation's capital on January 6, 2021 is the Second American Rebellion, 160 years later. This is only 2 years off a perfect fit (3 x 54=162) for the 54 year cycle. Rebellions are a special form of war.

Trump Rebellion Ongoing

Trump loves violence, encouraging violence against protestors in his rallies. He loves extremists, tying himself to the Proud Boys with his "stand back, stand by" directive to them in one 2020 debate. The recognition by Trump tripled Proud Boys membership. On December 19, 2020 he invited MAGA nation to the capitol. He mentioned the term "fight" 49 times in his speech that day. Several leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were convicted of insurrection and the capital police declared the assault "military style" in subsequent hearings. In the ensuing trials against Trump, Trump has encouraged his supporters to threaten many people connected to those trials, including witnesses, judges, and even family members. Mass murderers and gun deaths doubled in the Trump years. Immigrants falsely accused of eating cats and dogs lead to 30 bomb threats in Springfield Ohio. This despite the debunking of the Republican Governor and Mayor. Six Supreme Court members have aided and abetted the insurrection with their phony and unconstitutional "immunity" decision preventing accountability before the election next week.

Heritage Project 2025

Heritage calls this a "Second American Revolution." But 1776 was against a king, while Trump wants to be elected king, thanks to the seditious Supreme Court, the most corrupt court ever, granting him immunity for official acts. Trump calls Putin of Russia and Orban of Hungary to give him advice about how to pursue fascism. Trump wants to prosecute his prosecutors and revoke media licenses of critics. Silence your critics and opposition makes dictatorship possible.

Trump Fine Points

Trump is showing increased signs of aging and senility. Yet he is constantly building loyalty in the congress. Billionaires and the rich keep making deals. If the auto industry EV mandate is removed by Trump, China will take over, they already produce twice the autos of the US. Trump tariffs could produce a Great Depression, like Hoover's "Smoot Hawley" did. Trump wants America to be number one. But if he appeases Putin in Ukraine, he will repeat the 1938 mistake. Biden was not weak, rather Trump weakened NATO enough to encourage Putin's aggression. Trump's isolationism will make China number one, especially with tariffs creating a depression.

War Events List:

https://www.academia.edu/4101856/EVENTS_Weather_Economy_War_List56_54yearCycle_3p_13

Defense Strategy: https://www.academia.edu/4475604/DEFENSE_STRATEGY_Peace_Economics_1986_2015_8_p_

Please cite this work as follows: Reuschlein, Robert. (2024, October 30), "Second American Rebellion" Madison, WI, Real Economy Institute. Retrieved from: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Second-American-Rebellion,2024307423.aspx

Dr. Peace,Professor Robert Reuschlein, Real Economy Institute, Nobel Peace Prize nominee 2016-2024 with growing interest from the deciding Norwegians. "Hard looks daily" per year went from 2 to 3 to 48 to 128 to 200 to 322 to 346 to 349 last year, this year's date, October 11th, 2024 is the Nobel Peace Prize announcement time. Events of the last three years particularly suggest I've reached a very high level of consideration by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Top five or higher.

Contact: bobreuschlein@gmail.com

Info: www.realeconomy.com