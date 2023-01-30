Schell IP Announces New Patent for Proov

Monday, January 30, 2023

Schell IP Announces Fourth Patent For Proov

BOULDER, Colo., (January 30, 2023) – Proov, a diagnostics company offering medical grade at-home tests and a support platform, is announcing today that it has received patent issue notification for its fourth utility patent. The patent covers progesterone (or PdG) testing via urine test, a method for identifying the fertile window by testing PdG and other hormones, and a multi-hormone test that includes testing for PdG and one or more other hormones associated with the menstrual cycle.

Progesterone is a critical hormone produced by the ovary after ovulation. One of the primary roles of progesterone is to prepare the uterine lining for implantation. Without enough progesterone after ovulation, it can be more difficult for implantation to properly occur.

Prior to Proov's offerings - the only FDA-Cleared urine PdG test - no diagnostic test could confirm successful ovulation. Successful ovulation is defined as sustained, elevated PdG levels during the implantation window, and gives the best chance at conceiving. Proov's fourth patent adds to Proov's industry-leading patent portfolio, related to the testing of PdG in urine in women. This patent protects a system for at-home testing, with the ability to detect both PdG and luteinizing hormone (LH), while providing users protection when displaying results for PdG and LH tests on an external device that has a graphical user interface. The new patent encompasses a system that measures follicle-stimulating hormones (FSH), estrogen, LH, and progesterone markers in urine to pinpoint the fertile window in women. Proov continues to lead the development of at-home hormone testing technologies to empower women, and has many additional related technologies covered by pending patent applications.

"As Proov continues to expand one of the most important patent portfolios in hormone signaling for women's health, we will continue to build upon our efforts to aggressively enforce our patents and deter others from infringing upon the PdG and other testing technology that Proov has created," says Co-founder, Dr Amy Beckley.

Proov Tests are available on Amazon and proovtest.com and are used by doctors across the United States. They are non-invasive and cleared for home use, making fertility diagnostics more accessible to patients.

To learn more about Proov®, visit proovtest.com, and to learn more about PdG and the benefits of tracking it, visit https://proovtest.com/pages/faq. To learn more about Schell IP, and to learn more about the patent law services it provides, visit schellip.com.

About Proov

Proov® has developed an at-home PdG test that measures the presence of progesterone metabolite PdG in urine to help a woman confirm that she has ovulated successfully. Originally co-founded in Boulder, Colo. by two women who both struggled to conceive, Proov was created to empower women to know more about their menstrual cycles, ovulation health, and PdG levels. Don't just predict ovulation, Proov it! For more information, please visit https://proovtest.com/.

About Schell IP

Founded by one of the leading patent lawyers and entrepreneurs in Denver, Jeffrey Schell, Schell IP offers best in class patent law services for innovators in Colorado and beyond. One of the few patent attorneys in Colorado to successfully commercialize his own intellectual property into multiple eight figure companies, founder Jeff Schell works with companies of all stages to achieve actionable barriers to competition for innovators and new products. For more information, please visit https://www.schellip.com.