Scams: – Goat Glands, Tontines, Catfishing, and the Original Texas Charlatan Talk Show host...

Movie of week –"The Wrong Box" is a tale of inheritance and a tontine –







Here's what Wikipedia say about tontines -- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tontine



A tontine (/'t?nta?n, -i?n, ?t?n'ti?n/) is an investment linked to a living person which provides an income for as long as that person is alive. Such schemes originated as plans for governments to raise capital in the 17th century and became relatively widespread in the 18th and 19th centuries. Tontines enable subscribers to share the risk of living a long life by combining features of a group annuity with a kind of mortality lottery. Each subscriber pays a sum into a trust and thereafter receives a periodical payout. As members die, their payout entitlements devolve to the other participants, and so the value of each continuing payout increases. On the death of the final member, the trust scheme is usually wound up.[1]



Here's the trailer : https://youtu.be/GR-5ZzB7yAQ



…and link the full movie – free to watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/_PprS91tvx0



James D. Feldman talks about avoiding online dating and romance scams.







With the growth of online dating, the risk of scams has significantly increased, leading to financial, safety, and emotional consequences. Feldman, an experienced speaker and author, will share insights and tools to help protect attendees from scams. The presentations are tailored for parents and grandparents, adults using dating apps, and mature adults receiving monetary requests from online acquaintances.



1. How does Feldman address the unique challenges faced by different age demographics in his presentations?



2. What are some key 'red flags' that Feldman highlights in his presentations to help individuals identify potential scams?



How can someone apply Feldman's insights to build a safer online dating experience?



312-527-1111



jfeldman@jfainc.com



What the other side of dating and why classical personal introduction dating services like Elite Connections solve the fraud with screening?







Contact: Bruce Edwin who represents www.EliteConnections.com



His phone is: 310-226-7176



Email is: starpowermanagementllc@gmail.com



Beth Ann Blackwood -- Author of 'Moving Forward Looking Back'



Life, Love, and Loss: One Year of Coping with Grief



Already a top Ten Amazon Bestseller in Death, Grief and Spirituality







Dallas, TX—Experts say it takes a year to adjust to losing a spouse. Many grieving individuals will ask, "how long will I feel like this?" Grief is not easy or linear, but there is hope at the end of the journey. That's exactly what Beth Ann Blackwood illustrates in her new book Moving Forward, Looking Back. In a journal-like fashion, Beth Ann Blackwood reflects on her life for the first year after the death of her husband Tom, from sharing memories of their marriage to diving into the hardest parts of loss.



Moving Forward, Looking Back is essentially two stories in one: Beth Ann and Tom's meeting, marriage, and life together, and Beth Ann's experience during the first year after Tom's death. Each chapter begins in the present and then reveals some of the past, so that the full story of their lives together is formed by the end of the book. The reader sees them come together but also lose each other at the same time, creating a unique juxtaposition that doesn't come with a linear plot.



Watch Moving Forward Looking Back Book Trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tTggTn8ZujI



Contact: scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



734-667-2090



scottlorenz@westwindcos.com



PAIRS Foundation: Strengthening Relationships for Over 25 Years







The PAIRS Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen marriages and relationships, has been providing evidence-based skills for over a quarter century. With a network of 2,000+ certified instructors, PAIRS has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives across various life stages and relationship statuses. The foundation's innovative curricula, designed for different timeframes, have been particularly beneficial for distressed couples, military personnel, and veterans. A five-year study showed that nine hours of PAIRS training helped save 75% of distressed marriages. PAIRS' unique approach to enhancing emotional literacy, empathy, communication, and conflict resolution has solidified its status as a National Best Practice.



Three Questions:



1. What makes PAIRS Foundation's curricula unique compared to other relationship education programs?



2. Can PAIRS Foundation's programs benefit individuals who are not currently in a relationship or contemplating marriage?



3. How can someone become a certified PAIRS instructor and contribute to the foundation's mission?



Seth Eisenberg



888-724-7748



seth@pbfamilies.org



Jan Du Plain, CEO and President of Du Plain Global Enterprises, leads a public relations and special events company focused on diplomatic and international organizations. Her extensive experience in DC's diplomatic community includes spearheading various events with ambassadors, heads of state, and other influential figures. Notable programs include Passport DC, Around the World Embassy Tour, Winternational, EventDC's Embassy Chef Challenge, State Department's Fashion and Diplomacy, and NPC's Ambassadors' Reception. Du Plain has also served as Embassy Liaison for several prominent organizations.



1. What inspired Jan Du Plain to focus on diplomatic and international organizations in her public relations and special events work?



2. How has Jan Du Plain's work impacted the diplomatic community in Washington, D.C.?



3. Can you share any memorable experiences from the events and programs Jan Du Plain has organized or participated in?



Jan Du Plain



202-486-7004



janduplain@gmail.com



Mohammad Bahareth is a prominent business professional, best-selling author, motivational speaker, and business consultant from Saudi Arabia. With over 50 books in two languages, he has received numerous accolades, including Forbes Middle East's top 100 influential Twitter icons in 2011 and the Wagensberg and Jeddah Awards. Mohammad is known for his empowering YouTube shows, TED Talk, and business consulting. He has made significant societal contributions through initiatives like the Arabian Space Initiative and Allow Youth.



Among his major accomplishments are the adaptation of the Sherlock Holmes Trilogy into Arabic and his advocacy for environmental causes. Currently, Mohammad focuses on his Dyslexia Awareness initiative, working to improve the quality of life for dyslexic individuals in Saudi Arabia. His book "101 Hadrami laws of Trade" was a number one best-seller on Google Play MENA in Arabic in March and April 2019.



1. What is Mohammad Bahareth's background, and what has he accomplished in his career?



2. How has he contributed to society through various initiatives?



What is his current focus, and what impact has his work had on the Arabic-speaking world?



See his press room at:



https://www.expertclick.com/ex/mohammadbahareth



Contact him in Saudi Arabia at:



ASK@MohammadBahareth.com



The News Council serves public interest Group – Do you know a group worthy?







Here are the guidelines:



Qualifications for Public Interest Groups wishing to join forces with The News Council --



-- the valiant purveyor of truth, vanquisher of falsehoods, and sworn enemy of titillating yet frivolous news!



Mission: Must be a do-gooder extraordinaire, with aims that jive perfectly with our own superhero-like endeavors of spreading knowledge and uplifting society!



1. Relevance: Keep it current, folks! Address those burning social issues that have everyone a-twitter (not just on Twitter).



2. Impact: Prove that you've got the power to make the world a better place, one awesome initiative at a time.



3. Collaborative Spirit: Play well with others, and let's join hands to make the world a more informed, wholesome place!



4. Leadership: Be the Dumbledore to our Hogwarts - wise, visionary, and possessing a spectacular beard (beard optional).



5. Ethical Practices: Keep it clean, folks! Nobody likes a shady character lurking in the shadows of dishonesty.



6. Budget: Show us the money! We need your financial support to cook up some seriously powerful public service news campaigns.



7. Media Exposure: Be the Taylor Swift of social causes - attract attention and get people talking about the right things.



8. Diversity: Embrace the power of the melting pot! We're all about that eclectic mix of ideas, backgrounds, and identities.



9. Measurable Outcomes: Show us the numbers, baby! Prove your past victories and help us evaluate our dynamic duo's future success.



Contact Mitchell Davis – WashingtonDC@NewsCouncil.org



Frankie wanted to "Old Time Radio," and we chatted about a radio charlatan for the 1930's who had a million watt radio station in Mexico that reached all of the USA. ..and leading medical quack who pioneered an impotence cure for men of implanting goat glands to cure male impotence.. . I hope you enjoy the show – for more info on Dr. Brinkley here's his Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_R._Brinkley



