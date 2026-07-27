Monday, July 27, 2026

America's leading media expert Michael Levine says the next AI winners will be those that master credibility—not just code.

Few industries are evolving as rapidly as artificial intelligence. New AI companies are launching and raising capital almost daily, yet many still struggle to explain—clearly and credibly—what they actually do. Public trust remains fragile, regulations continue to evolve, and a single poorly handled announcement can redefine a company's reputation overnight.

"In artificial intelligence, your reputation is developing at the same speed as your technology," said Michael Levine, author of Authentic P.R. "If you don't define your story, someone else—or increasingly, an AI system—will define it for you."

Unlike traditional technology companies, AI and robotics firms must communicate with extraordinary precision. Investors, journalists, regulators, customers, and employees are scrutinizing not only what these companies promise, but how they substantiate those claims.

Today's public relations extends far beyond generating headlines. Credible media coverage, executive visibility, and thought leadership increasingly shape how AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity understand and recommend companies.

"Public relations used to influence what people believed about your company. Today, it also influences what artificial intelligence knows about your company," Levine said. "That changes the strategic value of every interview, every article, and every credible third-party endorsement."

With industry analysts estimating that approximately 80 percent of global venture funding during the first quarter of 2026 flowed into AI, companies are battling not only for customers, capital, and talent—but for credibility within an increasingly crowded marketplace.

"AI companies are not suffering from a technology shortage; they're suffering from a trust shortage," Levine added. "The winners won't necessarily be the companies with the smartest algorithms. They'll be the ones that communicate with the greatest clarity, honesty, and consistency. In the AI era, trust has become the ultimate competitive advantage."