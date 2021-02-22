From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Monday, February 22, 2021

#Rush4Ever – SPACEX 143 at once -- Stop the Steal Rationale



To book direct, contact via email or Cell/Text.



For personal booking assistance, contact Mitchell Davis @ ExpertClick@gmail.com or (202) 333-5000.



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



#Rush4ever



By Holland Cooke



Consultant







BLOCK ISLAND, RI — "Who can replace Rush?" Ask callers, and the unison is, "Nobody can!"



You agree, then pivot: "But somebody MUST…who SHOULD? One, eight hundred…"



All of us in the talk radio family will always owe him. Limbaugh lead the repurposing of an AM band obsoleted after music migrated to FM.



These meantime reruns are compelling.



This will sound like a consultant: "Build share by attracting more OCCASIONS of listening, because DURATION of Occasion is tough to control."



Holland Cooke, Block Island, RI



401-330-6868



talkradio@hollandcooke.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252666



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



SPACEX Is at It Again



Jim Jenkins - Applied Technology Institute







There is a new record for the most spacecraft launched by a single rocket at one time. In January, The Transporter-1 mission, part of SpaceX's SmallSat Rideshare Program, lifted off atop a Falcon 9 booster from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida with 143 satellites aboard. Among the satellites in the payload, 10 SpaceX STARLINK satellites, which will be added to a constellation which will provide a global internet system.



Many more details on this amazing accomplishment can be found at the SPACEX website, SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter 1 Rocket Launch – January 2021 – Space Coast Launches



Additional details on upcoming SPACEX Launches can also be found at this site.



Jim Jenkins, Annapolis. MD



ati@aticourses.com



Cell/Text: 410-956-8805



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252525



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Stop the Steal Rationale



Dr. Robert Reuschlein, Empire and Climate Expert







Stop The Steal -- This was the rallying cry of the mob that stormed the capitol building on January 6, 2021. How did Trump manage to create this impression in the mind of his followers? This is the one key omission in the otherwise brilliant presentation of the House managers in the impeachment trial. Rachel Maddow asked whether the trial could have had a secret ballot changing everything, and was answered by two House managers that yes, the Senate could have required a secret ballot. That would have changed the result, removing the bully's ability to primary those that crossed the Trump mobster. Don the mafia Don.



Dr. Robert W. Reuschlein, Madison, WI



608-230-6640



bobreuschlein@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252477



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Dammit … the Amazon scammers are after you and your money



Dr. Judith Briles --The Book Shepherd







To avoid payment scams:



Don't do business with a seller who directs you off the Amazon website. A legitimate Amazon seller transaction will never occur off the Amazon website.



Don't send money (by cash, wire transfer, Western Union, PayPal, MoneyGram, or other means, including by Amazon Payments) to a seller who claims that Amazon or Amazon Payments will guarantee the transaction, refund your funds if you're not satisfied with the purchase, or hold your funds in escrow.



Don't make a payment to claim lottery or prize winnings, or on a promise of receiving a large amount of money.



Don't make a payment because you're "guaranteed" a credit card or loan.



Don't respond to an internet or phone offer that you're not sure is honest.



Don't make a payment to someone you don't know or whose identity you can't verify.



Don't respond to emails that ask you to provide account information, such as your email address and password combination. Amazon will never ask you for personal information. To learn more, see Identifying Whether an Email is from Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=G4YFYCCNUSENA23B



Dr. Judith Briles --The Book Shepherd. Denver, CO



303-885-2207



Judith@Briles.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252499



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Three Behaviors That Isolate Philanthropists (And Make Them Less Effective)



Kris Putnam-Walkerly -- Global Philanthropy Expert







I'd hazard a guess that in philanthropy circles, people aren't often calling each other out for being delusional. That's why I wrote a book on it. It's called Delusional Altruism. In a nutshell, it's about human behaviors we're not even aware of that get in the way of transformational change. It's also about how to replace those behaviors with ways of working that are much more effective.



At a time of deep social anxiety as we grapple with a pandemic, police brutality, and systemic racial inequalities brought into even starker relief because of COVID-19, we need to be honest with ourselves about exactly where and how we are falling short. We don't have the time or luxury to live in our own alternate reality.



While most philanthropists are eager to do the right thing, the hard part is changing something that you don't even know you're doing. So, here are three very common blind spots to recognize, and what to do instead. These changes will lead you to greater opportunities, more powerful networks, and increased resources and support. In other words, by doing these things you'll pivot away from too much isolation, privilege and power, and create more inclusion and equitable impact.



Kris Putnam-Walkerly, Cleveland, OH



Cell/TEXT: 510-388-5231



kris@putnam-consulting.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252616



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition Book Press Release



Barbara Hemphill - Productivity Consultant, Work Life Balance







Helping Gmail users organize their inbox is author and Productive Environment Specialist™ Judith Guertin's mission in her new book, Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition, co-authored with Barbara Hemphill, Founder of the Productive Environment Institute.



In this visual guide to one of the most popular email services available, Guertin explains in an easy-to-understand style, complete with helpful images, how to make your inbox work for you. This book includes detailed step-by-step descriptions of how to change Gmail settings, save and organize attachments, use different Gmail features like the Task List, and more.



Taming the Digital Tiger: Gmail Edition goes beyond an introduction to Gmail. The explanations help users find and adjust features to support their unique work styles. It also helps eliminate fear and unnecessary actions. For example, some users might keep every single email in their priority inbox because they believe they will never find it again if they move it. Guertin explains which steps will allow users to organize without losing information that might be needed one day. This also eliminates the time and resource costs associated with printing off emails that users are worried they might possibly need in the future.



Barbara Hemphill, Raleigh, NC



919-349-9247



barbara@BarbaraHemphill.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/252551



@ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @ @



Here are the headlines from News Release Wire.



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*eCollections Debt Management Platform Announces New Business Import Tool http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252690



*The Daily News, Monday, February 22, 2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252691



*KEY Difference Media Pitches Token Sale of ethbox (supported by DuckDAO): nearly 12x oversubscription in under 24 hours http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252692



*New Version of Office Won?t Require a Microsoft 365 Subscription http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252689



*Tech Tip: Your Firewall Is Useless, Unless ? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252688



*10 Ways to Regain Your Sense of Personal Power http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252686



*Alan Weiss?s Monday Morning Memo® ? 02/22/2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252687



*Cuomo?s Crisis Lessons in Failed Leadership http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252683



*Monday, February 22, 2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252682



*Midlife, Later Life, Quarter Life Crisis? Please Bring It On! http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252681



*Was Sergio Arcacha Smith Involved in the JFK Assassination? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252680



*Music Monday: Love Doesn?t Hurt ? How a song opened discussion about abusive relationships http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252679



*Spoiler Alert: There Will Be No Change of Power on March 4 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252678



*This Heart Month, Pledge to Help Your Heart with These 3 Fitness Tips http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252676



*The Importance of Preserving Evidence After a Car Crash http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252674



*17 Things You Need for Effective Blog Management http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252675



*403 ? Advanced tips to grow FAST: Tom talks Instagram http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252672



*062: Ellen Finkelstein ? How to Turn Your Information into Income http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252673



*The Stevens Group PR Masters Podcast Acquispectives ? Marian Salzman http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252671



*An Urgent Plea to Users of Psychedelics: Let?s Consider a More Ethical Menu of Plants and Compounds http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252670



*Three Ways Funders Isolate Themselves http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252668



*Adele Spraggon ? Episode 315 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252667



*D.C.-Area Agency Updates: SKDK, Subject Matter and Stratacomm http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252664



*Lockdowns and vaccines http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252663



*Can You Give Me a Little Advice? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/252659





