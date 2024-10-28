Speaker
Roosevelt University and SOAR Academy Announce AI Symposium
Chicago, IL
Monday, October 28, 2024

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Transform Your Hotel or Resort with AI: Join the AI Symposium at Roosevelt University on November 14, 2024

CHICAGO (October 24, 2024)—Are you ready to take your hotel or resort to the next level? Roosevelt University's Heller College of Business and SOAR Academy are hosting a must-attend event for hotel and resort owners, operators, and managers: The Artificial Intelligence Symposium on November 14, 2024. This premier symposium is explicitly designed to show you how AI can revolutionize the hospitality industry by enhancing guest experiences, optimizing daily operations, and boosting revenue.

Why Should You Attend? 

The future of hospitality lies in AI. Industry leaders who embrace these cutting-edge technologies now will be best positioned to stay competitive, streamline operations, and meet guests' evolving needs. This event will provide you with actionable strategies to adopt AI in your hotel or resort.

What You'll Gain: 

Key Insights from AI Expert James Feldman:

James Feldman, a recognized leader in AI applications, will deliver a powerful keynote on how AI can transform your property. He'll discuss how to personalize guest experiences, automate booking and check-in processes, and use data-driven insights to refine marketing strategies.

Tailored Breakout Sessions for Hotels and Resorts

You'll explore practical AI tools and solutions in three targeted sessions:

  • Personalized Guest Journeys: Elevate guest satisfaction with customized services and AI-driven concierge solutions.
  • Operational Efficiency: Learn how to streamline housekeeping, optimize energy usage, and automate maintenance using AI.
  • Data-Driven Marketing: Discover how to refine your marketing strategies, predict guest preferences, and enhance your revenue management systems with AI insights.

Global Reach and Accessibility 

The AI Symposium offers in-person and virtual participation, with a simulcast available in over 40 languages. Thus, you can access this vital information no matter where you're based. 

Exclusive Pricing & Complimentary Student Access: 

Tickets are $497, and they give you access to all sessions and insights. Plus, we offer students free admission, creating a unique opportunity to connect with the next generation of hospitality professionals. The benefits offered

Reserve Your Spot Today: 

Register now to stay ahead in the hospitality industry and transform your operations with AI. For sponsorship opportunities or more information, please contact us at jfeldman@soaracademy.ai or by telephone at 312-527-1111. 

Website: 

Make sure your hotel or resort doesn't get left behind. Join us on November 14 and discover how AI can redefine your guest experience, enhance your operations, and improve your bottom line.

James D. Feldman, CSP, CITE, CPIM, CPT, CPC, PCS is an accomplished speaker, author, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the industry. He is known for his dynamic and engaging speaking style and expertise in leadership development, sales training, and customer service.

Feldman was the first accepted and graduated from the University of Illinois Executive MBA program. Since then, he has earned over a dozen professional certifications. He has taught at several colleges and universities, sharing his knowledge and experience with students interested in leadership, sales, and customer service. 

He has spoken to audiences worldwide, including in the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America. He has worked with a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses, helping them to develop their leadership skills and improve their bottom line.

In addition to his work as a speaker and consultant, Feldman is also the author of several books on leadership, sales, and customer service. His most recent book, "Think Inside The Box: Using 3D Thinking for Success in Business and Life," explores the power of 3D thinking to drive innovation and problem-solving.

Feldman has also been recognized for his innovative contributions to the business world. Incentive Magazine named him "One Of The Most Innovative Persons in the 21st Century," alongside other notable individuals such as Michael Dell, Richard Branson, and the founders of Google. He was the first to be awarded the prodigious Platform Certified Speaker designation.

With his extensive experience and expertise, Feldman continues to inspire and educate audiences worldwide. He is a sought-after speaker and consultant passionate about helping individuals and organizations achieve their full potential.
Name: James Feldman, CSP, PCS, CPT
Title: Professional Speaker
Group: Shift Happens
Dateline: Chicago, IL United States
Direct Phone: 312-527-9111
Cell Phone: 312-909-9700
