Roosevelt University and SOAR Academy Announce AI Symposium

Monday, October 28, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Transform Your Hotel or Resort with AI: Join the AI Symposium at Roosevelt University on November 14, 2024

CHICAGO (October 24, 2024)—Are you ready to take your hotel or resort to the next level? Roosevelt University's Heller College of Business and SOAR Academy are hosting a must-attend event for hotel and resort owners, operators, and managers: The Artificial Intelligence Symposium on November 14, 2024. This premier symposium is explicitly designed to show you how AI can revolutionize the hospitality industry by enhancing guest experiences, optimizing daily operations, and boosting revenue.

Why Should You Attend?

The future of hospitality lies in AI. Industry leaders who embrace these cutting-edge technologies now will be best positioned to stay competitive, streamline operations, and meet guests' evolving needs. This event will provide you with actionable strategies to adopt AI in your hotel or resort.

What You'll Gain:

Key Insights from AI Expert James Feldman:

James Feldman, a recognized leader in AI applications, will deliver a powerful keynote on how AI can transform your property. He'll discuss how to personalize guest experiences, automate booking and check-in processes, and use data-driven insights to refine marketing strategies.

Tailored Breakout Sessions for Hotels and Resorts

You'll explore practical AI tools and solutions in three targeted sessions:

Personalized Guest Journeys: Elevate guest satisfaction with customized services and AI-driven concierge solutions.

Elevate guest satisfaction with customized services and AI-driven concierge solutions. Operational Efficiency: Learn how to streamline housekeeping, optimize energy usage, and automate maintenance using AI.

Learn how to streamline housekeeping, optimize energy usage, and automate maintenance using AI. Data-Driven Marketing: Discover how to refine your marketing strategies, predict guest preferences, and enhance your revenue management systems with AI insights.

Global Reach and Accessibility

The AI Symposium offers in-person and virtual participation, with a simulcast available in over 40 languages. Thus, you can access this vital information no matter where you're based.

Exclusive Pricing & Complimentary Student Access:

Tickets are $497, and they give you access to all sessions and insights. Plus, we offer students free admission, creating a unique opportunity to connect with the next generation of hospitality professionals. The benefits offered

Reserve Your Spot Today:

Register now to stay ahead in the hospitality industry and transform your operations with AI. For sponsorship opportunities or more information, please contact us at jfeldman@soaracademy.ai or by telephone at 312-527-1111.

Website:

AI Symposium Event Page: https://soaracademy.ai/ai-symposium

Make sure your hotel or resort doesn't get left behind. Join us on November 14 and discover how AI can redefine your guest experience, enhance your operations, and improve your bottom line.