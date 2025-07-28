July 28, 2025



For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207

Romantasy Author Rebecca Yarros to be Inducted



into the Colorado Author's Hall of Fame September 6

Denver, CO, July 28, 2025 – The Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame has announced the 13 new Inductees to this year's Hall of Fame Gala taking place on Saturday, September 6, 2025 at the Double Tree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Among them is fantasy and romance author Rebecca Yarros. She is the New York Times bestselling author of over twenty novels, that have sold over 12 million copies in the last two years including Fourth Wing, The Last Letter and The Things We Leave Unfinished.

Three days prior to her Colorado Inductions to the Authors Hall of Fame, the Boston Red Sox will be celebrating Fourth Wing night at Fenway Park for East Coast fans.

Her words flow with her love of romance and coffee. Her millions of fans look forward to the big screen adaptation of The Things We Leave Unfinished that Lionsgate has in production. At the Induction, she will speak to the celebrating room. Yarros advises all aspiring authors to, "Read. Read every genre you can get your hands on. Learn what you love and what you don't. Read about craft. Read about criticism. Read to see what works in other author's books and what doesn't. Read because you can't write without a full creative well."

She and 12 others will be inducted into the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame on September 6. Tickets are open to the public to purchase tickets to attend the gala at ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org.

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The 2025 Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 6th at the DoubleTree Hilton Denver Tech Center. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, inductees, donations, events, and board members is available at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the next Induction 2027 celebration.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, CEO at Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###