Robinhood’s Missteps Show Importance Of 4 Crisis Communication Rules

Brokerage app Robinhood is in the harsh glare of the public spotlight because of their role in the riveting financial story about GameStop, the brick-and-mortar video game retailer. According to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal, "What Robinhood did and said—and how they did and said it—gave business leaders valuable lessons in crisis communication."

In a recent story for Forbes.com, Segal observed that, "Crisis communication is critical. Companies that are confronted with a crisis situation should communicate strategically, clearly, quickly, and often. Failure to do so can damage their credibility and reputation, impact their bottom line, raise troubling questions about their role in or knowledge about the crisis, and make the situation worse."

Segal, who is a Leadership Strategy contributor for Forbes.com, said Robinhood's missteps highlight the importance of four key crisis communication rules, which he discusses in-depth in the article at this link: http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2021/02/01/robinhoods-missteps-underscore-importance-of-4-crisis-communication-rules/

He is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Order a copy of and learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at https://publicrelations.com/order-book/

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

