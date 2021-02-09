Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Robinhood’s Missteps Show Importance Of 4 Crisis Communication Rules
Text
Robinhood’s Missteps Show Importance Of 4 Crisis Communication Rules
From:
Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Washington, DC
Tuesday, February 9, 2021

 

Brokerage app Robinhood is in the harsh glare of the public spotlight because of their role in the riveting financial story about GameStop, the brick-and-mortar video game retailer. According to crisis management expert and author Edward Segal, "What Robinhood did and said—and how they did and said it—gave business leaders valuable lessons in crisis communication."

In a recent story for Forbes.com, Segal observed that, "Crisis communication is critical. Companies that are confronted with a crisis situation should communicate strategically, clearly, quickly, and often. Failure to do so can damage their credibility and reputation, impact their bottom line, raise troubling questions about their role in or knowledge about the crisis, and make the situation worse."

Segal, who is a Leadership Strategy contributor for Forbes.com, said Robinhood's missteps highlight the importance of four key crisis communication rules, which he discusses in-depth in the article at this link: http://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/2021/02/01/robinhoods-missteps-underscore-importance-of-4-crisis-communication-rules/

He is the author of the recently published book on crisis management — "Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare For and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies" (Nicholas Brealey). It was named by Book Authority.com as the #1 best book to read on crisis management in 2020 and one of the best books of all time about the topic. Order a copy of and learn more about "Crisis Ahead" at https://publicrelations.com/order-book/

Segal also hosts the "Crisis Ahead" podcast which features guests who discuss their experiences and observations about various crisis management situations and what others can learn from those situations. The podcast can be seen on YouTube at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCwx26phRVnXdnnaJt71cqZw, and heard on Apple. Google and other podcast sites including Podbean at  https://thecrisisaheadpodcast.podbean.com/

                                                                            ###

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Edward Segal
Title: Crisis Management Expert
Group: Edward Segal
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 415-218-8600
Main Phone: 4152188600
Cell Phone: 415-218-8600
Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Jump To Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert
Contact Click to Contact