Resources to Prevent Suicide Deaths in Construction

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec
Construction workers have significantly higher rates of injuries, fatalities, death by suicide, and overdose deaths than American workers overall.
For example, although construction workers are only about 7% of the entire workforce, they were 20% of on-the-job fatalities and 16% of opioid overdoses.
As the chart to the right shows, in 2023 there were 982 fatal injuries among construction workers — and 15,910 fatal overdoses and 5,095 suicides.
Read More: https://www.cpwr.com/research/research-to-practice-r2p/r2p-library/other-resources-for-stakeholders/mental-health-addiction/
#suicideprevention
-
#MentalHealthMatters
-
#EndTheStigma
-
#YouAreNotAlone
-
#GatekeeperTraining
-
physiciansuicide
-
#TalkAboutIt
-
#BreakTheSilence
-
#construction
-
#constructionsuicide
-
#suicideconstruction
-
#farmers
-
#agriculture
-
#farmerssuicide
-
veterinariansuicide