Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Resources to Prevent Suicide Deaths in Construction
Text Movie Graphics
Resources to Prevent Suicide Deaths in Construction
From:
Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Springfield, OR
Tuesday, December 30, 2025


Suicide Prevention Speaker and Comedian
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec

Construction workers have significantly higher rates of injuries, fatalities, death by suicide, and overdose deaths than American workers overall.

For example, although construction workers are only about 7% of the entire workforce, they were 20% of on-the-job fatalities and 16% of opioid overdoses.

As the chart to the right shows, in 2023 there were 982 fatal injuries among construction workers — and 15,910 fatal overdoses and 5,095 suicides.

Read More: https://www.cpwr.com/research/research-to-practice-r2p/r2p-library/other-resources-for-stakeholders/mental-health-addiction/

#suicideprevention 

  • #MentalHealthMatters

  • #EndTheStigma

  • #YouAreNotAlone

  • #GatekeeperTraining

  • physiciansuicide

  • #TalkAboutIt

  • #BreakTheSilence

  • #construction

  • #constructionsuicide

  • #suicideconstruction

  • #farmers

  • #agriculture

  • #farmerssuicide

  • veterinariansuicide

 
269
Pickup Short URL to Share Pickup HTML to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Frank King
Group: The Mental Health Comedian, LLC
Dateline: Springfield, OR United States
Direct Phone: 858.405.5653
Main Phone: 8584055653
Cell Phone: 8584055653
Jump To Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Jump To Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian
Contact Click to Contact