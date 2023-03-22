Request for Proposal (RFP) for LinkedIn Advertising Campaign Management

From: Mitchell P. Davis -- Editor and Publisher of www.ExpertClick.com Washington , DC Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Introduction and Objective ExpertClick.com is seeking proposals from qualified and experienced contractors to manage a LinkedIn advertising campaign targeting Speakers, Consultants, Coaches, and Authors with established online presences on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram. The goal of the campaign is to promote our ExpertClick Creator's Fund and invite qualified influencers to join the program. The primary theme of the ad campaign will be "Do You Qualify?" and "What's Your Expert Score?". The campaign should direct potential participants to the ExpertClick.com/free page, where the qualification guidelines are displayed. Qualification Criteria The contractor should design and manage the LinkedIn advertising campaign to reach influencers who meet the following criteria: I) Influencers who have already monetized their presence on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram II) Bona-fide professional experts with their own website, not just a social media presence III) Possess a LinkedIn profile with at least 100 connections IV) Align with ExpertTOK's mission and values, as described below: Improve people's lives

Be relevant and impactful

Exhibit a collaborative spirit and strong leadership

Uphold ethical practices

Possess significant media presence

Promote diversity

Demonstrate measurable outcomes Scope of Work The selected contractor will be responsible for: Developing a LinkedIn advertising campaign strategy to target the desired audience effectively

Creating engaging ad content that reflects the campaign theme and prompts user action

Managing the campaign budget, performance, and optimization

Monitoring and reporting on campaign results, including conversions and ROI

Providing insights and recommendations for campaign improvement Proposal Requirements Please submit a detailed proposal that includes the following: An overview of your experience managing LinkedIn advertising campaigns

Examples of previous successful campaigns, including client testimonials or case studies

A brief outline of your proposed strategy for targeting the specified audience

A summary of your approach to campaign management, including budgeting, performance monitoring, and optimization

A timeline for the development, launch, and monitoring of the campaign

Pricing structure and associated fees for managing the campaign Evaluation Criteria Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria: Relevant experience and proven success in managing LinkedIn advertising campaigns

Demonstrated understanding of the target audience and proposed strategy

Creativity and quality of proposed ad content

Value for money, including the proposed pricing structure and associated fees

Ability to meet timelines and deliver results Submission Deadline and Contact Information Please submit your proposal by Monday, March 26th by 5:00PM Eastern time to Mitchell P. Davis at: Mitchell.Davis@ExpertClick.com For any questions or additional information, please reach out to ExpertClick at: (202) 333-5000. We look forward to receiving your proposal and exploring the potential of a successful partnership.

