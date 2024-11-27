Rental Car Mishap Sparks Cautionary Tale for Travelers

As rental car season heats up, seasoned keynote speaker and comedian Jan McInnis has a life-saving message for travelers: Don't let your rental car become a danger on the road.

McInnis, who has rented thousands of cars over her decades of travel, recently found herself in a harrowing situation that underscored just how important it is to go beyond the basics when inspecting a rental vehicle.

"Most of us are quick to connect our Bluetooth and adjust the mirrors, but we often overlook the things that could actually save our lives," says McInnis.

Earlier this year, during a trip to Arizona, McInnis encountered an unexpected snowstorm in the mountains near Phoenix. Already an unusual setting for snow, the situation escalated when she discovered the windshield washer fluid in her rental car was dry—a minor issue that quickly turned major as temperatures plunged, causing the fluid line to freeze.

Driving down slick, winding mountain roads in near-zero visibility, McInnis was unable to clear her windshield. By the time she reached safety, she was rattled but determined to turn her experience into a teachable moment.

Now, she's sharing her story and offering travelers four quick checks that could save lives:

Check the windshield washer fluid. Ensure it's full and the system works. Locate the hazard light button. Know where it is to avoid fumbling in an emergency. Familiarize yourself with the windshield wipers. Learn how to operate them before you need them. Find the defroster button. Wipers alone won't help in foggy conditions.

"This was a terrifying experience that could have been avoided with a simple inspection," says McInnis. "These tips take less than a minute, but they could make all the difference when you're on the road."

McInnis, who travels nationwide sharing her keynote "Finding the Funny in Change," hopes her cautionary tale encourages travelers to take extra precautions during this busy rental car season.

For more of Jan's stories about her comedy and keynote career, or to learn more about Jan McInnis, visit www.TheWorkLady.com