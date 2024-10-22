Recognizing the Different Leadership Styles of Trump, Vance, Harris, and Walz in the Campaign for the White House

With two weeks to go until the election, a new analysis of the leadership styles of Trump and Vance versus Harris and Walz can help in deciding how to vote, since one's leadership style can make a big difference in dealing with different crises and leaders around the world. As described in a series of articles on Medium and Substack, Ph.D. sociologist and author Gini Graham Scott began thinking about these different leadership styles after seeing a demonstration of a Border Collie herding sheep at a business networking event. She had recently written a song about the leadership styles of Trump, Vance, Harris, and Walz which compared their style to the personality type of four popular dogs. At the time, she had thought that Vance had the personality type of a Border Collie, characterized as a researcher-detail oriented type, while Trump and Harris were like German Shepherds, with a dominant aggressive leadership style, while Biden was like a Golden Retriever, with the supportive helper style.

In the article, Scott describes how she thought that the way the Border Collie ran around a field chasing a dozen sheep while the handler issued commands had many parallels of J.D. Vance on the campaign trail. For example, the dog quickly chased after the sheep, stopped, lay down, and ran again as the handler called out commands. Yet at other times, it raced off on its own, until the handler's even louder and firmer commands got to behave, much like the way Vance normally adhered to exactly what Trump wanted him to say to support his position, but at other times, Vance came up with his own way of doing things, such as when he introduced the notion of Haitian immigrants eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

After thinking of Vance's parallels with the Border Collie, Scott thought about how the other candidates fit the other leadership styles, which she described in a series of songs she wrote about the leadership styles of everyone in the race, including one about Biden before he dropped out.

To learn more, the articles are on Medium at https://tinyurl.com/deyp72fn and Substack at: https://gini.substack.com/p/the-different-leadership-styles-of?r=3ujgz.

You can also hear the songs and see how these songs reflect these different leadership styles – an apt way to view these styles in an election described by NBC as a "dog-versus-dog fight" and by Bill Burton, a political consultant, as "fundamentally a dog fight". A recording of the complete song about Trump and Vance versus Harris and Walz is at https://youtu.be/9CfMh742MbU. The song about any candidate running in any race is at https://youtu.be/rxth8bn79SE.

The songs are also in a book which features all three songs, The White House Dog Race Book. The third song is about the Trump vs. Biden race. The book includes lyrics for all the songs and a YouTube link to listen to them. The ebook is at https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book-ebook/dp/B0DC4TKHSL, and the paperback is at https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Dog-Race-Book/dp/B0DD4423J5.

More information about the dog type personality system which inspired these songs is in What Type of Dog Are You? published by Waterside Productions. Through the system, you can discover your own and others' personality styles to better understand yourself and others and have better relationships in your work and personal life.

. Scott got the idea for these songs while developing a documentary about how different people use the dog type system to better understand themselves and others. It's planned for production after their 20th film, based on the book Scams in the Digital Age is filmed in February 2025. Other recent films, based on my books about scams published by American Leadership Books are "Conned: A True Story" based on The Big Con and "Con Artists Unveiled" based on I Was Scammed. Both films are distributed by Gravitas Ventures. The books are on Amazon and the films just got released on Amazon Prime.

