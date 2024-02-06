Recap of Mastering Humor in the Workplace with Jan McInnis

check out the fun discussion on using humor in the workplace

The Digital Download, the longest-running weekly business talk show on LinkedIn Live, recently hosted comedian, author, and keynote speaker Jan McInnis in an entertaining episode titled "Mastering Humor in the Workplace." If you missed it, you can see the recap below and/or listen on the links here.

In this episode of The Digital Download Jan shared expert advice on -

Using humor to quickly connect with people

Using ironies to find and engage people

Gradually incorporate humor, don't pressure yourself

Being observant and creative with everyday experiences

People underestimating their own sense of humor

Jan McInnis is a renowned comedian, author, and keynote speaker. Drawing from her book "Finding the Funny Fast: How to Create Quick Humor to Connect with Clients, Coworkers, and Crowds" and her keynote "Finding the Funny in Communications," she provided valuable insights for professionals seeking to integrate humor into their workplace interactions.

Founded by Adam Gray, Co-Founder of DLA Ignite, and Tim Hughes, Co-Founder and CEO of DLA Ignite - and the world's #1 social selling influencer - The Digital Download boasts a history of engaging discussions with over 40 esteemed guests, including best-selling authors, industry leaders, and specialists in various fields. This episode continues the show's tradition of approaching business topics with a unique and lighthearted perspective. "The Digital Download is a weekly dose of virtual water-cooler talk for business professionals."

Rob Durant, Executive Producer and Host of the show, said after the broadcast, "Jan brings the art of humor to the forefront of business communication, proving that laughter can be the key to relatability, the foundation of authentic connection We we're thrilled to having her join our extensive list of esteemed guests appearing on the 'Download'."

A video replay of the episode can be found on their website, https://digitaldownload.live/humor

The audio-only podcast replay can be found on Substack and Apple Podcasts.