Racial Inequality -- The Real Trader Joe -- SCOTUS & Green Cards

SCOTUS Unanimously Decides Some Protected Immigrants Ineligible for Green Cards



Peggy Sands Orchowski -- Immigration Expert







"What part of illegal don't you understand? "What part of temporary do you not understand?"



Those are the two questions that for decades, American citizens who want immigration laws to be enforced have demanded be answered by those who advocate that mere presence and working hard at a job in the U.S. are legitimate grounds for most all illegal immigrants to be given the coveted Legal Permanent Status – aka a green card.



On June 7, 2021, the Supreme Court of the United States answered those two questions, partially. In a unanimous ruling, all nine justices agreed that migrants who came into the country illegally and then were granted a temporary protected status, were ineligible to apply for a green card. The decision was written by (liberal) Justice Elena Kagen,



202-236-5595



porchowski@hotmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/NRWire/Releasedetails.aspx?id=257601



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



The Tenacious Journey of the Real Trader Joe



Patty Civalleri -- Italy Travel Books







LOS ANGELES, CA – June 18, 2021. International publishing house HarperCollins Leadership is pleased to announce the launch of the highly anticipated book Becoming Trader Joe. Trader Joe's is one of the most beloved grocery brands in America today, with loyal fans that have accumulated over 50 years. The story of its revolutionary success is told by the founder, Joe Coulombe, who truly was a visionary. This book takes the reader on an exploration into the creative and expansive mind of a true entrepreneur who made his riches by seeing opportunities where others would miss them.



310-384-5664



pcivalleri@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257556



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Is the root of racial inequality nature or nurture, or both? New anti-racist book says both!



Alondra Oubre, Science Writer







Science in Black and White: How Biology and Environment Shape Our Racial Divide by Alondra Oubré. Racial groups differ in some of their social patterns, but the cause of those differences—nature versus nurture, or genetics versus environment—remains fiercely debated. For the pro-nature camp—sometimes aligned with white nationalism and eugenics, and often used to promote ideas of racial inferiority and superiority—race-based biological determinism contributes significantly to the ethnic divide, especially the black/white gap in societal achievement. By contrast, pro-nurture supporters attribute ethnic variation in social outcomes mainly to environmental circumstances, ecological conditions, and personal experience. In this broadly researched book, science writer Alondra Oubré examines emerging scientific discoveries that show how both biology and environment interact to influence IQ—intelligence performance—and social behaviors across continental populations, or human races.



Phone: 818-325-2028



Cell: 818-852-1829



ScienceInBlackandWhite@yahoo.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/232632



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



New Website: PleaseFireFauci.com - That Includes Petition - Debuts Today



Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. Media Psychiatrist







Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H (known as "America's Psychiatrist") created this website to raise awareness about how Dr. Anthony Fauci is a danger to our health!



NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , June 15, 2021 -- WHO IS DR. CAROLE & WHY IS SHE URGING YOU TO FIRE FAUCI?



Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H (known as "America's Psychiatrist") created this website to raise awareness about how Dr. Anthony Fauci's decisions have negatively impacted millions of lives! From the onset of the pandemic, Dr. Lieberman supported many individuals who were on the front lines of fighting COVID-19, as well treating patients and doing daily media interviews to help everyone overcome the ever-changing challenges that the pandemic brought with it.



310-278-5433



drcarole@earthlink.net



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257436



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Record Surge in Used Car Prices Last Month



Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor







Record prices for used cars and trucks were the biggest contributor to inflation last month, according to the government's Consumer Price Index report. Prices for used vehicles surged 7.3% just last month, following an even bigger 10% gain in April. Why are the prices of used vehicles skyrocketing?



In short, there are more people buying cars than there are cars in the market. New car trade-ins are usually the biggest source of used cars, but supply chain disruptions, especially a widespread of specialty semiconductors used by auto manufacturers, have limited availability of new vehicles—causing prices of scarce used vehicles to catapult higher. The Manheim Vehicle Value Index, a widely-followed industry yardstick shown in the chart, was described by industry observers as "shocking".



405-340-1717



greg@womackadvisers.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257377



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Book Features New Personality System Using Dog Types,



Gini Graham Scott, Ph.D., J.D. -- Author of Fifty Books







Now there's a whole new way to understand your personality and that of others -- by knowing your dog type. It's described in a newly published book is called What Type of Dog Are You? which features an introduction to understanding your personality type and applying it to better understand and relate to others – in your family, with friends, and in your work.



The new personality system builds on widely recognized ways of characterizing the four main personality types - like Myers-Briggs, the DISC system, and color profiling – but this it features some very popular dogs that make personality typing even more relatable and fun.



These four types are the more assertive leader type, the very sociable people person, the helper-supporter type, and the more serious researcher type. Then these are combined with four types of popular dogs to create a fun relatable way to use the system. In this case, the four dogs are the German Shepherd for the leader, the Pomeranian for the social people person, the Golden Retriever for the supporter helper, and the Border Collie for the serious researcher. The system is based on knowing the types of dogs you and others like the most and least.



Phone: (925) 385-0608



Cell: 510-919-4030



changemakers@pacbell.net



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/257453



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



