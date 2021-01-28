Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Herman Trend Alert

January 27, 2021

Pushing your Life Span Longer

Many of us are interested in living longer, as long as we can also continue to feel good; I am no exception. I actually already do many of the recommendations emerging from this research. You may want to, too?

How much can I extend my life span?



In the United States, now, the average life expectancy is a little under 79 years. Women may expect to live to age 81; men to age 76. However, according to a study of approximately 123,000 men and women, committing to following five habits, you can possibly give yourself an additional 12 to 14 years. The five healthy habits are: eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, drinking only in moderation, not smoking, and most importantly, maintaining a "Body Mass Index," or BMI, between 18.5 and 25. Another study of more than 3.6 million people published in 2018 in the British medical journal, The Lancet, found that subjects with BMIs above 25 or below 18 shortened their lives by about four years.

The Healthy Diet for Longevity



A diet with mostly vegetables, fruit, fish, legumes, nuts and seeds, and whole grains is best, according to one of the largest surveys on global dietary habits and longevity ever conducted. For years now, researchers have also believed that a "Mediterranean diet" lowers the risk of developing cardiovascular disease as well as certain cancers. Recent research from Harvard University also tells us that diet can extend life by protecting our telomeres, microscopic threads on the ends of our chromosomes, from fraying. Tattered telomeres have been connected to problems with cell division and reduced life spans. Not surprisingly, longer telomeres have been associated with longer lives. Moreover, drinking two cups of coffee daily and the moderate consumption of alcohol may be a contributing factor to people living to ages of 90 and more.

Extreme Dieting: is it worth it?



In addition, restricting calories may extend your life span, by reducing the number of free radicals being released into your body, due to a lowered metabolic rate. Though animal studies have demonstrated this theory, it has yet to be proved in humans.

Exercise and Other Lifestyle Choices



Researchers at Brigham Young University conducted a study of almost 6,000 adults between the ages of 20 and 84. They found that people who worked out 30 to 40 minutes per day for at least 5 days per week had longer telomeres than those who did not. Furthermore, the more social the exercise, the better: tennis seemed to extend lives by over 9 years, while joggers received a benefit of only 1.5 years. Conversely, social isolation can reduce life expectancy by 15 years, similar to smoking 15 cigarettes per day.

The Role of Emotional Wellbeing



A 2019 study from Boston University and Harvard found that optimistic people have a 50 to 70 percent greater likelihood to living to age 85. So if you want to live longer, as the song goes, "always look on the bright side of life."

The Leading Edge of Longevity Research



Many of us have seen the movies about medications that caused their takers to live longer or function at a higher level---at least temporarily. Interestingly, the pharmaceutical Metformin, prescribed to manage diabetes in humans, appears to slow the aging process in animals. Though a 3,000 subject clinical trial of this med has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, it is currently awaiting funding.

Special thanks to one of my favorite publications The Week Magazine. This nifty almost weekly magazine is a compilation of features from many magazines and newspapers with diverse opinions in the same article.

Next Week's Herman Trend Alert: Pandemic Winners



Not all businesses have suffered during this challenging time. This Alert will highlight businesses that have thrived during the Pandemic.

*********