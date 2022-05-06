Sunday, May 8, 2022

Protecting Collectibles -- Immigration -- Cybersecurity



Immigration Issues Explode; Threaten Democrats' Majority



Peggy Sands Orchowski -- Immigration Expert







Six major immigration events went viral in the press and media last week (April 25-May 1). It is becoming clear that immigration will be a major election focal point in the 2022 midterm election and most likely the 2024 presidential elections as well. How the Democrats handle exploding immigration issues in the next weeks and months will affect directly the party's ability to hold on to their slim majorities in the House and Senate.



Protecting Collectibles at Home – A painful lesson to be learned from the "professionals" at the Borghese Gallery in Rome



Scott M. Haskins -- Author, Art Conservation-Restoration, Pets and Heirlooms, Art Damage, Expert Witness







On May 4, a tourist fell in front of the work of the 1610 canvas of St. Francis receiving the stigmata, at the Galleria Borghese in Rome during the exhibition "Il sacro e la natura,"dedicated to the Bolognese painter Guido Reni. In losing her balance, the woman accidentally damaged the canvas causing a cut of about 2". The reason for the fall of the tourist is not yet clear. There are those who claim that the lady had a faint and, in an attempt not to tumble to the ground, she tried to cling to the barriers that separate visitors from the works on display, except not being able to avoid bumping into the painting. Still others argue that the damage to the work was due to a "misstep" by the tourist, who would have tripped over the staging of the exhibition and, risking to fall, involuntarily bumped into the work, damaging it.



Angela Dingle, Ex Nihilo CEO, is in the spotlight as one of the 21 Women in Cybersecurity You Need to Know









According to TechJury, 30,000 websites are attacked daily around the globe, with new attacks every 39 seconds. And in March of 2021, there were a record 20 million breaches. But when you think about our nation's defenders from cyber attacks, who comes to mind? When you think about the creators of policies, processes and procedures that shape how data is handled by companies, do you think about women? According to the Aspen Cybersecurity Report, women make up roughly 24 percent of the cybersecurity workforce. Despite the dismal statistics, women operate at various levels in the private and public sectors and they are invaluable decision-makers, problem solvers, policy writers and much more.



Change is a Permanent Condition: Embrace It and Thrive



Barbara Hemphill - Productivity Consultant, Work Life Balance







Change is a permanent condition. It's something that we all have to deal with, whether we like it or not. As individuals, as businesses, and as organizations, we must learn to embrace change and use it to our advantage. If you're struggling to cope with change, or if your business is in decline, then it's time to make some changes of your own. One example of a major change I made several years ago is shown in the accompanying video. It was not easy, but the decision to make a change made all the difference! In this blog post, we will discuss how to embrace change and thrive in today's ever-changing world.



Women Business Collaborative to Host Forum on Innovations and Trends in Accelerating Women's Leadership in Business



Edie Fraser -- Women Business Collaborative







Washington, DC (May 3, 2022) – The Women Business Collaborative, a nonprofit alliance of over 70 professional women's organizations collaborating to achieve equal position, pay, and power for women in business, will host a half-day forum, Rethinking and Accelerating Diversity and Women's Leadership in Business, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to explore innovations and trends in women's leadership in the corporate world.



"While there is much to celebrate, there is much yet to be done," said Edie Fraser, CEO of Women Business Collaborative. "We look forward to convening our friends, allies and supporters to explore how as a collaborative, we can rethink these ideas and accelerate the change that is still greatly needed for women in business."



The WBC is partnering with culture change expert and author of the book Rethink, Dr. Andi Simon on the forum which will be divided across three tracks: Diversity in Corporate Leadership, Driving Corporate Purpose, and Empowering Women Entrepreneurs.



Panel topics will include:



• Bringing Financial Opportunities to Black Women Entrepreneurs



• Latinas Leading from the Pipeline to the Board Room



• Non-Traditional Pathways to the C-Suite



• Innovating Gender Equity in Companies of Purpose



• Increasing Support and Opening Capital for Women Entrepreneurs



Over 40 speakers will participate in the half-day 2022 summit, including:



· Alexandra Lebenthal, Senior Advisor, Houlihan Lokey



· Khalil Smith, Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity and Engagement, Akamai Technologies



· Zeta Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Sodexo Seniors North America



· Evelyn Anderson, Distinguished Engineer and Innovator, IBM



The Forum will also feature top entrepreneurs and senior leaders from WBC-member companies including Sanofi, Deloitte, Chubb, Dell, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Capital One.



The virtual event will take place Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 11:00am – 2:30pm EDT. For additional information on the forum and to register,



visit https://wbcevents.vfairs.com (Registration Code: WBC_GUEST).



About the Women Business Collaborative (WBC)



Women Business Collaborative is an alliance of more than 59 women's business organizations, Advisory and Leaders Council champions, companies and individuals working together to achieve equal position, pay and power for all women in business. We are a business movement consisting of millions of diverse, professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media leveraging the power of collaboration to accelerate change. The power of combining the collaborative approach with our movement is already creating momentum and accelerating the pace of change for businesswomen. www.wbcollaborative.org



