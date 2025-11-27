From: Frank King -- The Mental Health Comedian Springfield , OR Thursday, November 27, 2025



Commercial Fishing Video Clip: Click to Watch https://vimeo.com/732175641?fl=tl&fe=ec Washington (November 20, 2025) – Senators Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), members of the Committee on Commerce, Science, Transportation, reintroduced the Fishing Industry Safety, Health, and Wellness Improvement (FISH Wellness) Act. This bipartisan legislation would reauthorize the Commercial Fishing Occupational Safety Research & Training Program and build upon its proven success to better address the range of on-the-job safety and health risks facing commercial fishermen today — including chronic fatigue and high rates of drug overdose, alcohol-related liver disease, and suicide. The FISH Wellness Act also would double the authorized funding level for the program, increasing grant availability and access from coast to coast. Read More: https://www.markey.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senators-markey-and-sullivan-lead-colleagues-in-reintroducing-legislation-to-protect-physical-and-behavioral-health-in-the-commercial-fishing-industry #suicideprevention #MentalHealthMatters

