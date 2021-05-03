Monday, May 3, 2021

Progressive Agendas Are Controlling Mainstream Kids' Shows

Is Biden doing an FDR?



According to Nickelodeon, even environmental issues are caused by systemic racism. The term for that, they explained, is "environmental racism."



In response, Dr. Carol Swain revealed that progressive agendas are controlling mainstream children's programming. What's more: most parents don't recognize it. Dr. Swain joined Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt to discuss Nickelodeon's latest teaching moment.



"I don't think [parents] realize [that] children's programming, whether we talk about cartoons or […] Sesame Street, […] have adults with progressive agendas who are not trying to educate your children," said Dr. Swain. "They're trying to indoctrinate them with ideas that come from the radical left in academia. They're not content with destroying the lives of college students. Now they're focused on K-12."



Bipolar Author Shares Insights for Mental Health Awareness Month



Jason W. Park, PhD - Author of the memoir: Bliss + Blues = Bipolar







Author Jason W. Park, PhD (memoir Bliss + Blues = Bipolar) has been in recovery from Bipolar Disorder for five years. He says, "There is no cure for Bipolar, but recovery is possible" For Mental Health Awareness Month (May), he shares a 5-pillar strategy for maintaining or gaining Bipolar recovery that he wishes his younger self had known. Park's book is a cautionary tale recounting the 20 years of ups and downs between his own diagnosis and recovery.



Los Angeles, CA | May 1, 2021 – According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), one in five Americans experience mental illness historically, and in COVID times even more have been confronted with depression and anxiety. During Mental Health Awareness Month, they are spreading the word that those afflicted are not alone and that resources and support are available for getting better. Jason W. Park, PhD, author of the memoir Bliss + Blues = Bipolar, wants to help spread NAMI's message of "You Are Not Alone" when it comes to Bipolar Disorder. His mission is to share the lessons he's learned in his own hard-earned recovery from the illness.



"Properly diagnosed, properly medicated, in therapy, people with Bipolar Disorder like me can recover and blend back into society," says Jason. "But we have to take care of ourselves and get the help needed"



First Lady Jill Biden Shines Light on Military Spouse Employment



Kathryn Troutman - Federal Career Coach(r)







Catonsville, MD | April 27, 2021. Recently First Lady Jill Biden announced renewed support of Joining Forces, a White House initiative to support military and veteran families that she began with then-First-Lady Michelle Obama in 2011. A key plank in the current program is helping military spouses overcome challenges that make finding employment difficult. These barriers include frequent moves and transfers, and difficulty in explaining gaps in their resumes. Read the Briefing Room Report here.



https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/



"How can we keep our military strong if we don't give our families what they need to thrive?" said Dr. Biden, who herself is a military mother and grandmother.



Biden more like Ike than FDR



William S. Bike -- Historical Commentator







Liberals and conservatives alike are starting to call President Joe Biden a new Franklin Delano Roosevelt—a president proposing programs that are so big and bold that, if enacted, they will transform the American way of life.



"Well, not quite," said historian William S. Bike, author of the book Winning Political Campaigns, a how-to guide on all aspects of political campaigning. "If liberals want such a transformation, they shouldn't rest and think that Biden's plans are going to do it for them. And if conservatives don't want such a transformation, they can relax."



Biden's progressive plans "are bigger and bolder than anything America has seen since the 1960s," Bike said. "But they are not the New Deal, which fundamentally transformed America from a country in which people were on their own to a country with a well-functioning social safety net. They only look like plans for a new New Deal because the American way of life has been dominated by Reaganism for the last 40 years, which was less about the social safety net and more about self-reliance."







Predatory Behavior, Bullying, Screaming and Smashing – Oh My



Elayne Savage. Ph.D. -- The Rejection Expert







The news is overflowing again with accusations of bullying, harassment, traumatizing verbal abuse, predatory sexual behavior and exploitation.



The press is full of examples of Producer Scott Rudin's various out-of-control behaviors. The Hollywood Reporter Headline shouts: "Everyone Just Knows He's an Absolute Monster" and the New York Times headline screams "Volatile and Vengeful: How Scott Rudin Wielded Power in Show Business."



About volatility: "he is also known within the entertainment world for terrorizing underlings, hurling staplers, cellphones, mugs and other improvised projectiles in moments of rage."



About being callous and vengeful –– sounds like payback for perceived slights. It's a good guess he is most likely taking something personally and reacting by lashing out.



Get Booked, Public Speaker! – Tips From A to Z | Tip C



SpeakerTunity.com -- Find Your Stages Though SpeakerTunity







Tip C



So I've filled up the SpeakerTunity™ You Tube Channel with tons of useful content for speakers, leaders and authors seeking to use speaking as a way to attract clients–and to get booked for those gigs.. Yet, I still have more tips for you! So we're going to cover them from A to Z, short tips which pack a big wallop!



Today's Tip is …..



C is for Conferences, Conventions and Seminars. So conferences, conventions and seminars are a great way to get booked for OTHER conferences, conventions and seminars…People who are conference planners or organizers, people in the audience, other VIPs, or corporate sponsors all see you present…they may reach out to you, or you can gently probe for other opportunities they may know of. But here's the key…don't just fly in and fly out for your presentation. Hang around and meet people, get acquainted, build relationships. Conference leaders love it when their speakers are present through the event and available to attendees and VIPs. It just might get you some more gigs!



So this one in a series of 26, presented by SpeakerTunity Cities Regional Speaker Lead Directories. If you like this tip, please subscribe to the SpeakerTunity You Tube Channel so you can get the other 25, and see all of the more extended segments we've posted to help you get booked locally and across North America.



Travel Tips You Need to Know NOW



Jan McInnis - Humor in Business Expert







Has your travel started back? Well Jan McInnis, Keynote Speaker, Comedian, and Master of Ceremonies, has a few quick tips for travel that you should really pay attention to. Here they are:



If you're booking airline tickets CHECK YOUR EMAIL FREQUENTLY! I've had a bunch of flights re-schedule, and not only that, but the one last night FORGOT to re-schedule the originating city. It had me starting my trip in Denver, not LAX. A few other items I've learned. . .



--Southwest airlines added like 11 or so cities, so they may be doing a ton of reschedules for flights through July 15



--It doesn't matter what fare you bought your ticket at, they will work with you to get you on the flight of your choice IF they make you re-schedule. The representative last night tried to tell me otherwise, and that I was only able re-book on a flight with my fare. But I knew better, and finally got her to book me on one earlier.



--Don't just rely on the representative to tell you the flights - check the schedule yourself. The woman last night got her "dig" at me by finally putting me on an early flight as I asked BUT she didn't mention that it was TWO stops. I saw it this morning, and a wonderful representative reversed that and fixed everything. She was GREAT, so all is well.



--There's a rental car shortage! I read that rental companies sold off their fleet to cut expenses in 2020, so now they're a little short of supply. Book early!!!







77 Years ago --The Social Security Act was signed on August 14 by Franklin D. Roosevelt.



That the theme of the 190th annual International Platform Association Convention in Washington, DC.



Speakers are invited to apply. Attend free: Virtually on inperson







Full information and apply to speak line here:



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fdr-celebration-190th-international-platform-convention-tickets-152997755405?aff=ebdsoporgprofile



Rush on 'Final Exit' after mention on popular movie



Euthanasia Research and Guidance Organization







We've had an extraordinary demand for the book 'Final Exit' since it is mentioned in the movie NOMADLAND, (3 Oscars 2021) thus delivery will be slower than usual — but certain….



Derek Humphry is the author, not Dr. Kevorkian as the movie character mistakenly says. But it is instantly available as "Final Exit 2020? Ebook download at https://www.finalexit.org/ergo-store



#124 Freemiums From Denny Hatch -- Direct Mail Expert



Denny Hatch -- Direct Mail Expert







When I was a kid in the 1940s, TIME magazine sent out renewal notices in a small envelope with a tiny lump at the bottom. This was a minuscule red pencil (black lead) embossed the magazine's logo.



The logic: a lumpy envelope stood out from the crowd and the dear little pencil was a convenience: no excuses for not checking the box:



"YES! Please Renew for __1 year __2 years"



I remember being fascinated by the little pencils. How did they make them so small? How did the tiny lead get into the barrel of the pencil? What was the cost to TIME magazine? How were they inserted in the envelope—by hand? By machine?



I used to treasure the pencils; took 'em to school and showed my friends.



Premiums/Freemiums



Many, many years later—when I drifted from being a traveling book salesman into managing book clubs, I had to learn all about direct mail and space advertising—the technology, the arithmetic (e.g. allowable Cost-per-Order, Offers, Pricing... all that fun stuff).



When I ran the Meredith Book clubs, we tested:



Take the New Better Homes & Gardens Fondue Cookbook FREE! and you'll receive this sturdy steel Fondue pot FREE!—yours to keep whether or not you join the club!



