Product Recall Trends And Best Practices

From: Edward Segal, Crisis Management Expert Washington , DC Monday, June 19, 2023

How and when businesses respond to the need to recall dangerous products can prevent or cause a crisis.



The guest on today's episode of Edward Segal's "Crisis Ahead" podcast on the Federal News Network is Chris Harvey, a senior vice president for client services at Sedgwick and a product safety expert who has managed over 1,500 product recall campaigns for national brands.



In this episode, Harvey discusses how federal agencies are overseeing product recalls, the best practices companies should follow when there are hazards associated with the items they make, and which products are more likely to be recalled now and in the future.



- Listen to the interview on Apple Podcasts here:



https://lnkd.in/eMUrxPeD



-Hear the interview on the Federal News Network here:



https://lnkd.in/eC-6PZ7W



-Watch the show on YouTube here:



https://lnkd.in/e4_JqrJG



"Crisis Ahead" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media. ### Edward Segal is a crisis management expert, consultant and the bestselling author of the award-winning Crisis Ahead: 101 Ways to Prepare for and Bounce Back from Disasters, Scandals, and Other Emergencies (Nicholas Brealey). Order the book at https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0827JK83Q/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0 Segal is a Leadership Strategy Senior Contributor for Forbes.com where he covers crisis-related news, topics and issues. Read his recent articles at https://www.forbes.com/sites/edwardsegal/?sh=3c1da3e568c5.

