Presentation Excellence Resumes Live Training Programs

Presentation Mastery Workshop Trains Executives to Present Like a Pro

New York, NY – December 15, 2021. Presentation Excellence, a leading provider of presentation training and strategic consulting services for executives, announced that it will resume offering its classic, full-day Presentation Mastery Workshop on February 10, 2022 in New York City.

The Presentation Mastery Workshops are designed for senior executives with sales, marketing, investor, management other leadership responsibilities. It focuses on five areas affecting presentation effectiveness:

Substance – What's Important Now from the audience's perspective, and eliminate distractive clutter

Structure – Organizing content to flow to its logical conclusion: motivate the audience to take action.

Style – Keeping language simple yet powerful, using attractive supportive visuals, be aligned with the speaker's style and resonate audience's needs.

Speaker skills – The presenter's goal is to get the "buying audience" to want to act. This means being authentic and projecting a "leader presence" that generates trust. You "sell your ideas" by exuding competence and confidence with dynamic communication enabling you to transfer enthusiasm.

Setting – The presentation must take into account factors that will affect the audience's receptivity to the message as well as to the presenter's delivery, which includes the impact of time of day, place, and communication medium, etc.

"Today, executives are being challenged by the need to address content – known facts and invisible connectors – and the presenter's style in order to deliver a compelling presentation that achieves its goal with confidence", said Jerry Cahn, Ph.D., J.D., who leads the workshop. "With the use of corporate template and design by analysts who lack sufficient experience understanding the Buyer's perspective, presentations are falling flat more often than before the pandemic. Too often the first presentation has to be redone for a later audience, because it failed to generate the "buying price" the presenter wanted; or the presenter just settles on the lower-than-expected impact, without understanding the risk of presenting an ADAP (Audience-driven, Authentic Presentation). With decades of helping over 5000 executives at Banks, PE firms, VCs, and Fortune 500 firms, our workshops uncover the obstacles to success and enable the presenters to design more flowing presentations that deliver compelling impact."

The Presentation Mastery program actually lasts four weeks. Two weeks prior to attending the program, attendees submit a needs assessment survey and a sample PowerPoint to use in the class. At the workshop, the morning focuses on teaching the fundamentals of presentation effectiveness and addresses typical challenges faced by presenters. In the afternoon, attendees practice presenting their draft and use what they learned to improve presentations and delivery. After the workshop, attendees have two weeks in which to edit their presentations and submit them to Dr. Cahn for more feedback. Additional coaching for future presentations also is available. The goal is to deliver winning presentations with power and impact by being authentic, confident and connect with the "buying" audience so they want to act on your message.

Dr. Cahn has extensive experience with executives with time-critical presentations. He was CEO of Brilliant Image, a leading presentation graphics firm that serviced 5000+ of the most demanding clients – executives at Private Equity firms, Investment Bankers, Venture Capitalists and Fortune 500 firms. They specialized in time-critical presentations for companies doing IPOs, road shows, and annual investor, sales and marketing meetings. etc. As President of the International Association of Presentation Professionals (IAPP), Dr. Cahn worked with other service bureau and equipment leaders to set the standards for the industry. Today, he is he leads Presentation Excellence (.com), Age Brilliant (.org) and Vistage CEO Boards in New York; (Vistage (.com) services 25,000 CEOs in the Us and 20 other countries. An attorney, psychologist, serial entrepreneur and college (for colleges within the CUNY and USST (China)) systems.

To register for the program, visit http://presentationexcellence.com/prestraining.php. The cost of the program is $995; there is an early-bird discount of $200.

For more information, contact jerrycahn@presentationexcellence.com or contact 800-493-1334.