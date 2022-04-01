Positive Luxury Announces the Launch of The Connected Butterfly Mark

From: Positive Luxury New York , NY Monday, November 28, 2022

Video Clip: Click to Watch The New Digital Certification Enables Organizations to Demonstrate Their ESG+ Sustainability Performance Helping Consumers to Make Conscious Purchase Decisions in Just One Click Positive Luxury, the company dedicated to driving sustainability for the global luxury industry for over a decade, announces the launch of the Connected Butterfly Mark. The original Butterfly Mark certification was launched in 2011 exclusively for luxury brands, and today is a globally respected trust mark providing independently verified evidence of ESG+ (environmental, social, governance, and innovation) performance to stakeholders – consumers, customers, employees, regulators, shareholders, and investors – of luxury brands, retailers and suppliers. Their new digital Connected Butterfly Mark will enable businesses to demonstrate their sustainability efforts directly to their consumers and stakeholders with data-led transparency and confidence. An industry first, companies such as Tom Ford Beauty, Smythson, Anya Hindmarch, Etro, 111Skin, and many more have been signing up to adopt this exciting new technology. The certification gives power to consumers who can shop with complete transparency with a smartphone tap – quickly accessing a company's ESG+ profile. What is the Connected Butterfly Mark? The new Connected Butterfly Mark enables organizations to demonstrate verified ESG+ and Sustainability performance. In addition, the mark provides a high level of confidence to stakeholders that the brand is taking quantifiable and measured steps towards the highest standard of ESG+ performance. Physical and digital touchpoints include websites, social channels, advertising, products, packaging, in-store and window POS, sustainability reports, and employee handbooks - via widget, QR code, NFC tag, or hyperlink. Truly connected, easy to install Easy for clients with only an internet-enabled laptop or smartphone required, and certified companies can directly access consumer behavioral data via a dashboard through the tool's passport office. Blockchain-ready, the Connected Butterfly Mark has been designed to provide product-level traceability in phase 2 (available in 2023). Key Features Decoupled ESG+ (environmental, social, governance, and innovation) performance scores, educational content for consumers, other certifications & accreditations, United Nations SDG targets and achievements, and areas of excellence map, a sustainability journey tracker, positive actions, and company information are all included as part of the tool. About Positive Luxury Since 2011 Positive Luxury has been accelerating organizations' adaptation to the new climate economy, keeping clients ahead of cultural and economic shifts. The company's unique four-part methodology is the only ESG assessment and certification program designed specifically for the luxury industry and incorporates a particular focus on innovation. Visit: www.positiveluxury.com and follow @Positiveluxury Rejecting the traditional model rating past performance, Positive Luxury provides clients with precise gap analysis and the ability to identify and address current and future sustainability risks and diagnostics. In addition, the Connected Butterfly Mark communication tool also helps them leverage areas of strength and opportunities for competitive advantage. Companies that meet Positive Luxury's exacting standards for certification are approved for the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark, independently verified, signaling that companies meet the highest standard of sustainability best practice across ESG+: environmental, social, governance and innovation. With a growing community of nearly 200 luxury companies, Positive Luxury has created a community of brands, retailers, and suppliers taking tangible action – measuring, managing, and reporting their ESG impact. Diana Verde Nieto, Co-founder, and Co-CEO of Positive Luxury Diana Verde Nieto is the Co-founder and Co-CEO of Positive Luxury, a pioneer in ESG, and a globally recognized figure in sustainability. Diana holds a degree in Global Leadership & Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School, was trained by Former USA Vice President Al Gore at the Alliance of Climate Protection and was subsequently honored by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader. In addition, Diana sits on various boards, including BA&SH and Grass Roots Soccer, an adolescent health organization that leverages the power of soccer to educate, inspire, and mobilize youth in developing countries. "Consumers, employees, and the investment community demand transparency and accountability from brands, and our new Connected Butterfly Mark answer to that. From a single source of truth, people can easily access an unparalleled depth of verified ESG+ verified performance data, including a brand's sustainability journey, clearly stating their actions and ambition. This level of disclosure raises the bar for Luxury and beyond." Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO of Positive Luxury Amy Nelson-Bennett, Co-CEO Amy Nelson-Bennett brings 25 years of global experience across business transformation, brand and commercial strategy, and digital commerce and communications gained across media, retail, and luxury goods. Most recently, she led the successful turnaround of Molton Brown as CEO & President and joined the PE-backed Clive Christian Group to modernize the brand and operations and deliver rapid growth. Amy is responsible for the strategic direction of Positive Luxury, brand and commercial strategy, and day-to-day business operations. By championing a new definition of Luxury that aligns with the core principle of Luxury and sustainability, she aims to accelerate the actions of the Luxury industry and the collective positive impact it can make on nature and society. "Our unique four-part methodology – assessment, certification, trust-building, and future-proofing – ensures every luxury business can continuously improve its ESG performance, realize ROI and optimize sustainability as a driver of corporate value. In addition, the Connected Butterfly Mark certification sets a new public disclosure standard for certified companies and the unique value Positive Luxury provides to luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers." – Amy Nelson-Bennett, Co-CEO of Positive Luxury. For more information, please contact: Amore Philip | Apples & Oranges Public Relations | 929-229-5512 | Admin@aoprllc.com

